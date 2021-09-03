Trustus Theatre Presents I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE

Trustus Theatre is reviving their runaway hit I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change for four weeks this October. The show saw great success in 2001 and was brought back again for the following season in 2002.

Now with a script updated in 2018 to reflect the more modern trials and tribulations of love, Trustus brings together a group of Trustus favorites for a night of fun, irreverent musical theatre all centered around the contemporary conundrum known as "the relationship."

I Love You features four Trustus Company members - Kevin Bush, Katrina Garvin, Brittany Hammock, and Jason Stokes - and is helmed by Company member and former I Love You cast member Robin Gottlieb. Randy Moore will musically direct, and Anita Ashley returns to choreograph the show for her third time. The show opens Friday, October 1st at 8:00pm and runs through October 23rd. Tickets may be purchased at www.trustus.org, or by calling the box office at 803-254-9732.

Trustus Company member Robin Gottlieb returns to I Love You as the director. After appearing in the show during its original run, Robin is excited to have a go at the new script. "The beauty of this show, and why it is such a good choice for right now is that it's funny and sophisticated but never threatening. In other words, it is relatable. Men and women alike will see themselves in these characters. There is something for everyone." "Having Robin at the helm," begins Trustus Company member Kevin Bush, "giving us insights from the production she was part of, is of course a great help, but really she's encouraging us to bring our own takes to these characters, situations and songs." Trustus Company member Jason Stokes says "Knowing all the original cast members personally, it's a great feeling to share their legacy, and continue the Trustus legacy, with this production."

The script, updated in 2018, includes more modern aspects of love and dating including online dating, as well as new songs and scenes. Interim Artistic Director Dewey Scott-Wiley says the "raucous, relatable" musical comedy is perfect for audiences right now. "When I found out it had been updated in 2018 to reflect the ways social media and smart phones have impacted our relationships, it seemed like an obvious choice." "It feels very much like a new production," says Bush. "I have several 'favorite moments' in the show," says Gottlieb, "but this time around, I am really enjoying some of the new material."

Scott-Wiley believes that the show's quick, quippy comedy is exactly what audiences need. "Laughter of recognition has the power to heal and connect us in mysterious ways. A show like this can feel like jogging for the soul." Gottlieb agrees: "This play ultimately being about human connection, which in these divisive times, we are all craving." Bush drives home the need for live theatre. "To just be back on the Trustus stage, especially now, and doing a show we know will bring so much needed joy, is the biggest blessing."

Trustus' updated Safety Guidelines stipulate masks are required regardless of vaccination status, sanitization stations will be readily available, and the indoor air is being purified by Global Plasma Solutions systems - an air ionization system that has demonstrated a 99.4% reduction rate on a SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) surface strain within 30 minutes, the first instance in which an air purification company has effectively neutralized SARS-CoV-2. Trustus will also operate at 70% capacity with social distanced seating. For more info on Trustus' Safety Guidelines, please visit https://trustus.org/safety-guidelines/.

I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change comes to Trustus Theatre Friday, October 1st, 2021, at 8:00pm. The show runs Thursday through Sunday for four weekends, with the closing performance on October 23rd. Please note that Sunday matinees for I Love You will begin at 2:00pm. The Box Office and bar open one hour prior to show time, and patrons are encouraged to arrive early to allow for safe seating procedures. Reservations are recommended due to limited capacity and can be made at www.trustus.org or by calling the Trustus Box Office at (803) 254-9732.