The North Charleston Performing Arts Center's Best of Broadway Series Hosts 'Select Your Seat' Open House Party

The event is on Tuesday, June 6, from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM.

The North Charleston Performing Arts Center’s Best of Broadway series will host its annual  “Select Your Seat” open house party on Tuesday, June 6, from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM. Broadway fans are invited to come out and “select their seats” for the 2023 – 2024 season. The party features live music, complimentary hors d’oeuvres, a wine tasting, giveaways, and backstage tours. The first 100 people through the door will receive a free MEAN GIRLS coffee mug. The party and parking are free.

For fans who are unable to attend the open house party, season tickets are on sale now and available online at www.NorthCharlestonColiseumPAC.com or by calling the season ticket hotline at (843) 202-ARTS (2787). Single show tickets will go on sale at a later date.

The national tours of HADESTOWN and SIX will make their Lowcountry premieres part of the 2023 – 2024 Best of Broadway season at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center. HADESTOWN performances are January 2 – 7, 2024 and SIX performances are March 12 – 17, 2024. Each show will offer eight performances.

The Best of Broadway series will welcome five additional shows including: COME FROM AWAY (October 20 – 22, 2023); PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL (December 1 – 3, 2023); MY FAIR LADY (February 9 – 11, 2024); and MEAN GIRLS (April 26 – 28, 2024). In addition, STOMP (May 10 – 11, 2024) returns as a special bonus. All performances are at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center.

The best way to secure your seats to all of the 2023 – 2024 shows is to become a Best of Broadway season ticket holder. Season tickets are on sale now. Season ticket packages start at only $318. Tickets are available by calling (843) 202-ARTS (2787) or online at www.NorthCharlestonColiseumPAC.com. Installment payment plans for season ticket packages are available. You can reserve season tickets for just $50 down. Individual show tickets will go on sale at a later date.

In addition to having the same seat for all performances, Best of Broadway season ticket holders enjoy many other benefits such as free parking to season shows, priority access to tickets for North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center events before they go on public sale and special discounts & offers.

"The stage is set for an epic season!" exclaimed Mayor Keith Summey of the City of North Charleston. "With the 2023 – 2024 Best of Broadway season, we're bringing the hottest shows straight from the Big Apple to our very own North Charleston Performing Arts Center. Theater enthusiasts from across the Lowcountry and beyond are in for a sensational experience at our exquisite North Charleston Performing Arts Center. The hits just keep coming, and we're thrilled to bring the magic of Broadway to our vibrant city!"

“Once again, along with our promoter partner The Nederlander Organization, we’ve curated the biggest and best shows for our 2023 – 2024 Best of Broadway season,” said North Charleston Performing Arts Center General Manager Frank Lapsley. We are certain our season tickets holders will love all of the fantastic shows in what promises to be our best season ever.”

The Best of Broadway series features the best in national touring Broadway shows and is presented by the Nederlander Producing Company of America and the North Charleston Performing Arts Center.



