THE PILGRIM'S PROGRESS Comes to The Academy of Arts Logos Theatre

The Academy of Arts Logos Theatre will present The Pilgrim's Progress at The Logos Theatre in Taylors, SC, June 21-August 2. The Pilgrim's Progress is returning after its successful tour across the nation!

John Bunyan's classic allegory will come to life like never before and offer you an educational and impactful story! We invite you to experience this epic production as Christian's journey out of the City of Destruction takes him through dangers, temptations, and all the deceitful delights that the world has to offer.

Through the use of stunning effects and larger-than-life-size puppetry, Bunyan's world of imagery and allegory comes to life on stage as Christian journeys to the Celestial City and into life everlasting!

Reserve your tickets today by calling the Box Office at 864-268-9342 or visiting the website at TheLogosTheatre.com. Tickets starting at $38.

