Spoleto Festival Tickets Go On Sale Tuesday at 10am

As tickets to America's premier performing arts festival go on sale to the public today at 10:00am EST, Spoleto Festival USA is revealing the final major piece of its 2022 season. With 14 performances spanning the length of the Festival, The Approach receives its US premiere in the historic Dock Street Theatre in downtown Charleston. Tickets to The Approach-as well as Spoleto's entire 46th season-are available beginning at 10:00am EST online at spoletousa.org or by calling 843.579.3100.

A play written and directed by Mark O'Rowe for Landmark Productions, The Approach first premiered at Project Arts Centre in Dublin in 2018. In 2021, it was livestreamed in partnership with Project Arts Centre and St. Ann's Warehouse in Brooklyn, NY, and hailed by the New York Times: "Even through our computer screens, a production on a real stage with acting this fine is a balm for the soul." At Spoleto, the work stars Derbhle Crotty, Aisling O'Sullivan, and Catherine Walker.

Three conversations frame this "60-minute jewel of a play" (The Guardian), drawing the viewers into the inner lives of Anna (O'Sullivan), Cora (Walker), and Denise (Crotty). As the play unfolds, the conversations reveal profound truths about relationships and our need to make sense of the world. It's an exploration of betrayal and an appeal to listen to one another before it's too late.

The Approach opens May 26 (a preview performance) and runs through May 31, June 2, June 4 - 5, and June 7 - 12. O'Rowe leads the creative team: Sinead Mckenna (set and lighting design); Joan O'Clery (costume design); and Philip Stewart (sound design).

On May 30, Emmy Award winning CBS News correspondent Martha Teichner will speak with O'Rowe and the cast of The Approach as part of the Festival's Conversations With series. These free discussions aim to illuminate behind-the-scenes elements and the artists' creative processes for Festival productions.

