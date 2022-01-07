Rock Royalty Bon Jovi Coming To Bon Secours Wellness Arena, April 2022

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Bon Jovi announced today the Bon Jovi 2022 Tour, produced by Live Nation and sponsored by Hampton Water. The tour is scheduled for arenas this coming Spring and hitting Greenville on Monday April 11th.

Tickets will go on-sale to the general public beginning Friday, January 14th at 10:00am local time. Check www.bonjovi.com for specific details on VIP package and The JBJ Experience member pre-sale which begins on Tuesday, January 11th at 10:00am local time.

The band spent much of the past two years recording and releasing new music, while also creating livestream performance content and launching Bon Jovi radio for their fans. Bon Jovi's 2020 was one of the most critically acclaimed album releases of that year with USA Today calling it "BRILLIANT" and Associated Press highlighting the depth of lyrics within the songs that "chronicle pain, loss, fear and death from the coronavirus, police killings and mass shootings."

Bon Jovi remains one of the most prolific and sought-after tour tickets in live music today, and getting back on tour was a top priority for the band. "We have all missed touring and we know that nothing can replace the energy of a live show for the fans or the band," said Jon Bon Jovi.

Over an illustrious career spanning more than three decades since their formation in 1983, Bon Jovi has earned their place among global rock royalty and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as well as the Songwriters Hall of Fame. With over 130 million albums sold worldwide, and extensive catalog of hit anthems, thousands of concerts performed in more than 50 countries for more than 35 million fans, and ticket grosses well over $1 billion around the world in the last decade alone. Bon Jovi is the consummate rock and roll band.

