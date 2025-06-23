Reese Witherspoon and Harlan Coben to Join Charleston Literary Festival 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



An Evening with Reese Witherspoon & Harlan Coben, is coming to the Charleston Literary Festival 2025 on Tuesday, October 21, 2025.

Join two titans of storytelling—Academy Award-winning actress, producer, and New York Times bestselling author Reese Witherspoon and #1 global suspense phenomenon Harlan Coben—for a special event on Tuesday, October 21, with the Charleston Gaillard Center and Charleston Literary Festival to celebrate the publication of their gripping new thriller, Gone Before Goodbye.

Reese and Harlan will take the stage for a Charleston Literary Festival pre-festival event to pull back the curtain on their blockbuster collaboration, and what it takes to craft a thriller that leaves readers breathless. In Gone Before Goodbye, readers are introduced to Maggie McCabe, an indomitable protagonist on a harrowing search for the truth that could expose a conspiracy woven throughout the exclusive world of the global uber elite. During the conversation, hear from these creative forces as they share their process for making a collaboration not only work—but thrive—and the key elements that turned their partnership into a true success.

Every ticket includes a copy of Gone Before Goodbye, provided by Blue Bicycle Books. VIP tickets include a Meet & Greet photo with Reese Witherspoon and Harlan Coben, and a signed copy of Gone Before Goodbye.

