Reba McEntire to Perform Live in Greenville

Reba McEntire revealed today that she will hit the road again, announcing REBA: LIVE IN CONCERT tour.

Joining her in Greenville, SC on January 27th, 2022 is Cailtyn Smith. Live Nation is the official tour promoter and tickets for REBA: LIVE IN CONCERT go on sale October 15 at 10am local time at reba.com and livenation.com.

Citi is the official presale credit card for the Reba tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, October 12 at 10am local time until Thursday, October 14 at 10pm local time through Citi Entertainment. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Reba just released her three-part box set REVIVED REMIXED REVISITED on Friday and is continuing to celebrate the release this week. REVIVED includes some of Reba's biggest hits as they've evolved in her live show REMIXED puts a whole new spin on some of her most beloved tracks and on REVISITED, Reba works with Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb to strip things back. Tomorrow (10/12), Reba will take part in a special Amazon Music livestream event where she will perform songs with her REVISITED collaborator and producer, Dave Cobb. Hosted by Jessie James Decker, fans can tune in at 5pm CT via Amazon Live on desktop, mobile, Fire tablet, or via the Amazon Shopping App on Fire TV.

On Thursday (10/14), Reba will perform two songs and share more behind the release on TODAY, beginning at 8:00A local time on NBC.

Multi-media entertainment mogul Reba McEntire has become a household name through a successful career that spans across music, television, film, theater and retail. The Country Music Hall of Fame and Hollywood Bowl member has won 16 ACM Awards, 15 American Music Awards, 9 People's Choice Awards, 6 CMA Awards, 3 GRAMMY Awards, a GMA Dove Award and was a 2018 Kennedy Center Honors recipient, in addition to multiple philanthropic and leadership honors. Reba has celebrated unprecedented success including 35 career No.1 singles and selling over 56 million albums worldwide. Reba recently earned her 60th Top 10 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart, extending her record for the most Top 10 hits among female artists. Reba's Top 10 success spans across five straight decades and lands her alongside only George Jones, Willie Nelson and Dolly Parton in the achievement.

The Oklahoma native and Golden Globe nominated actress has 11 movie credits to her name, a lead role on Broadway in Irving Berlin's Annie Get Your Gun and starred in the six-season television sitcom Reba. Her brand partnerships include Dillard's, REBA by Justin and she was named the first female and musician to portray KFC's iconic founder Colonel Harland Sanders in their celebrity colonel campaign. Last year, Reba launched her very first Spotify original podcast, Living & Learning with Reba McEntire, featuring guests including Dolly Parton, Leslie Jordan, Kristin Chenoweth, Jane Fonda and more. Reba is also set to hit the road this winter for "REBA, BROOKS & DUNN: Together in Vegas," the longest-running country residency in Las Vegas taking place Dec. 1-15, 2021 at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

For more information, visit www.Reba.com.