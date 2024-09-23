RIVERDANCE 30 - THE NEW GENERATION Coming To The North Charleston PAC This February

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Best of Broadway at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center has announced that single tickets for Riverdance 30 – The New Generation will go on sale Monday, September 30 at 10 AM. Tickets will be available online at Ticketmaster.com and in person at the North Charleston Coliseum advance ticket office. Group orders of 10 or more are available by calling 843-202-ARTS (2787). RIverdance will play at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center February 18 – 20, 2025 for three performances. Showtime is 7:30 PM nightly. Riverdance is presented by Best of Broadway.

Since Riverdance first emerged onto the world stage, its fusion of Irish and international dance and music has captured the hearts of millions worldwide. The Grammy award-winning music and the infectious energy of its mesmerising choreography and breath taking performances has left audiences in awe and established Riverdance as a global cultural sensation.

To celebrate this incredible 30th year milestone, Riverdance will embark on a special anniversary tour, bringing its magic to audiences around the world. This spectacular production rejuvenates the much-loved original show with new innovative choreography, costumes and state of the art lighting, projection and motion graphics. And for the first time Riverdance welcomes “The New Generation” of performers, all of whom were not born when show began 30 years ago.

John McColgan, Director of Riverdance said “It is both a privilege and a delight to celebrate 30 years of Riverdance and the unique journey it has taken us on. In those 30 years the show has transformed from a spectacle into a global cultural phenomenon – continuously evolving yet remaining true to its Irish roots. On this upcoming tour we look forward to welcoming ‘The New Generation' of artists while paying tribute to the talented performers, creators, dedicated crew, and the millions of fans who have made Riverdance a worldwide celebration of music and dance.”

Audiences will enjoy a unique and memorable performance which blends the traditional and the contemporary, showcasing the skill and passion of the world-class of dancers, musicians and singers in the Riverdance ensemble.

Composed by Bill Whelan. Produced by Moya Doherty. Directed by John McColgan.

Comments