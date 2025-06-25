Photos: Jelani Remy Directs 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL At The Southeastern Summer Theatre Institute

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Southeastern Summer Theatre Institute (SSTI) will kick off its highly anticipated 18th season with the crowd-pleasing favorite, 9 to 5 the Musical. Check out photos from the production.

Based on the hit 1980 film, 9 to 5 features music and lyrics by country icon Dolly Parton and a book by Patricia Resnick, the film’s original screenwriter. This high-energy musical celebrates friendship, empowerment, and standing up for what’s right—with a healthy dose of big laughs and even bigger hair!

This season-opener shines with Broadway’s Jelani Remy at the helm as director and choreographer. Remy, known for starring in Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations, The Lion King, and Back to the Future, brings a fresh energy and perspective to his SSTI directorial debut. “We're thrilled to have Jelani back with us in a new capacity this summer,” says SSTI founder Ben Wolfe. In recent summers, Remy has sprinted from NYC on his Broadway off-days to work with the cast on technique and audition materials. “We are so lucky that this hugely in-demand Broadway star reserves this sliver of time for us. His passion for storytelling, and his talent for connecting with every person in the building elevates the process on every level—and the joy he brings is contagious.”

When asked about the experience on the other side of the table while directing at SSTI, Remy adds: “I’m so proud of what we got to accomplish as a group. To see your vision come to life on stage with a team that always says ‘yes’, and always with a smile, and always with kindness…it’s just been the best experience. I’m leaving here so full, so happy. I can’t wait to come back.”

Tickets are available now at HHISummerMusicals.com or by calling 866-749-2228.



Jelani Remy and Madison Weber



Chip Dukes and Kate Boice

Elle Wesley

The cast of 9 to 5: the Musical

Cowgirls'' Revenge at SSTI

