Photo Flash: Frank Abagnale, Jr. And His Wife Kelly Attend Greenville Theatre's Production Of CATCH ME IF YOU CAN

The Greenville Theatre cast and crew of Catch Me If You Can were in for a treat on Sunday June 2, 2019 when immediately following their performance they learned Frank Abagnale, Jr. was in attendance and would soon be joining them for pictures and to answer questions.

Frank Abagnale, Jr. is the real life con-man who's amazing story is the inspiration behind the book and movie of the same name, and the highly successful TV series, White Collar.

"I have been a huge fan of this musical since it premiered on Broadway in 2011," said Abagnale. "This was a real treat to see it at the Greenville Theatre. My wife and I are astounded by the talent on stage and quality of production we just enjoyed."

The trip to Greenville Theatre had been planned for several weeks but kept under wraps to prevent any distractions or nerves. The Abagnale's, who have been married for 43 years, live on nearby Daniel Island where Mr. Abagnale commutes to and from work in Quantico, Virginia where he has been an instructor for the FBI training academy for over 40 years. He specializes in fraud prevention.

"We are so proud to have the Abagnale's in attendance," said Greenville Theatre marketing director Emily Dymski. "It turns out the man touted as the world's greatest con-man could also be touted as the world's nicest man. We could have listened to him talk for days."

After group photo's, selfies, and autographs, Abagnale answered questions such as "What is your favorite song in the play?", and "How did the book originally come about?. Further captivating the cast and crew with his answers which were full of comparisons between his life, the film, and the play.

Directed by Suzanne McCalla, this all-star cast features Andrew Anderson as Frank Abagnale Jr., Claire Clauson as Brenda Strong, Evan Harris as Agent Carl Hanratty, and Mary Freeman and Rick Connor as Frank's parents. The ensemble includes Carter Allen, Craig Smith, Kristi Parker Byers, Latreshia Lilly, and many other Greenville Theatre favorites.

Tickets prices are Adults $35, Seniors $33, and Juniors $25. Show dates are May 31 and June 1, 6, 7, 8, 13, 14, 15, 20, 21, 22 and 23 at 8pm; and June 2, 9, 16, and 23 at 3pm.

For more information, please call the Box Office at 864-233-6238 or visit the GT website at www.greenvilletheatre.org.

Greenville Theatre Box Office is located at 444 College Street on Heritage Green and is open Monday through Friday from 10am - 5pm.