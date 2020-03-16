Opening Nights Postponed at Centre Stage

Due to developments resulting from the coronavirus (COVID-19), Centre Stage has made the difficult decision to delay the openings of the upcoming Mainstage and Fringe series shows. The opening of 9 to 5 the Musical is postponed until April 9th. The opening of 'Night, Mother is postponed until April 21st. If all goes according to plan, 9 to 5 will have performances on 4/9-11 and 4/16-18 while 'Night, Mother will perform on 4/21 and 22.

Our priority, of course, is to adhere to the measures outlined by public officials to ensure the safety of our patrons, artists, staff, and the general public. We will assess the ongoing situation weekly and determine if we need to extend the postponements in an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

If you already have tickets to performances no longer occurring, the following three options are available:

- Credit your ticket value toward a future Centre Stage performance - Donate your ticket and receive a tax deduction for the total ticket value - Request a refund

We encourage patrons to donate, if possible, to help Centre Stage through this difficult time. Please contact the box office (864-233-6733) if you have questions or need to discuss options. The Centre Stage Box Office will be ready to field all calls and address all questions and concerns starting at 11am on Tuesday, March 17th, with normal Box Office Hours (2pm to 6pm) continuing for the remainder of the week.

Please visit the CDC (https://www.cdc.gov/) and SCDHEC (https://www.scdhec.gov/) websites for the latest information regarding the Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation.





