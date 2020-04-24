North Charleston Performing Arts Center Announces Best Of Broadway 2020-2021 Season - HAIRSPRAY, OKLAHOMA!, and More!

The Best of Broadway series at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center announced the shows for the 2020-2021 season today. The season will welcome five shows including: Hairspray (December 4-6, 2020); Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (January 8-10, 2021); Oklahoma! (January 29-31, 2021); Fiddler on the Roof March 19-21, 2021); and Anastasia (May 14-16, 2021). All performances will be held at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center.

The Best of Broadway series will feature a special bonus show this season when Blue Man Group returns April 9-11, 2021. As with the Best of Broadway season shows, season ticket holders will have priority access to seats before they go on sale to the general public.

The Best of Broadway series also announced that the national tour of Hamilton will be on the 2021-2022 season! The best way to guarantee access to tickets to Hamilton is to purchase season tickets for the 2020-2021 season. When you renew your season tickets for 2021-2022, you will guarantee your seat locations before tickets go on sale to the general public.

"In these uncertain times in which we are living, we all need something positive to look forward to and the 2020-2021 Best of Broadway season at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center is just that," said North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey. "The Best of Broadway continues to be the biggest and best theatrical experience in the Lowcountry and audiences from all over South Carolina and beyond come to our beautiful city to enjoy this world class entertainment".

"We can't wait to open the doors again at the PAC and are thrilled to feature so many great shows on our 2020-2021 season", said North Charleston Performing Arts Center General Manager Frank Lapsley. "We know our season ticket holders are not only excited for this season, but also the 2021-2022 season, with the announcement that the national tour of Hamilton is finally coming to the Lowcountry".

Current season ticket holders can renew their tickets now. Season tickets go on sale to the general public on May 27 at 10 AM. Season ticket packages start at only $245. Tickets are available by calling (843) 202-ARTS (2787) or online at www.NorthCharlestonColiseumPAC.com. Installment payment plans for season ticket packages are available. Individual show tickets will go on sale at a later date.

In addition to having the same seat for all performances, Best of Broadway season ticket holders enjoy many other benefits such as free parking, priority access to tickets for North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center events before they go on public sale and special discounts & offers.

The Best of Broadway series features the best in national touring Broadway shows and is presented by the Nederlander Producing Company of America and the North Charleston Performing Arts Center.

Hairspray

December 4-6, 2020

"If life were everything it should be, it would be more like Hairspray. It's irresistible!" - The New York Times

You Can't Stop the Beat! Hairspray, Broadway's Tony Award-winning musical comedy phenomenon that inspired the blockbuster film and live television event, is back on tour! Join 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960's Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV's most popular show. Can a girl with big dreams (and even bigger hair) change the world?

Featuring the beloved score of hit songs including "Welcome to the 60's," "Good Morning Baltimore," "It Takes Two," and incorporating "Ladies Choice" from the musical film adaption, Hairspray is "fresh, winning, and deliriously tuneful!" (The New York Times).

This all-new touring production will reunite Broadway's award-winning creative team led by Director Jack O'Brien and Choreographer Jerry Mitchell to bring Hairspray to a new generation of theater audiences. Don't miss this "exhilaratingly funny and warm-hearted musical comedy" (The New Yorker).

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

January 8-10, 2021

Roald Dahl's amazing tale is now North Charleston's golden ticket! It's the perfect recipe for a delectable treat: songs from the original film, including "Pure Imagination," "The Candy Man," and "I've Got a Golden Ticket," alongside a toe-tapping and ear-tickling new score from the songwriters of Hairspray.



Willy Wonka is opening his marvelous and mysterious chocolate factory...to a lucky few. That includes Charlie Bucket, whose bland life is about to burst with color and confection beyond his wildest dreams. He and four other golden ticket winners will embark on a mesmerizing joyride through a world of pure imagination. Now's your chance to experience the wonders of Wonka like never before - get ready for Oompa-Loompas, incredible inventions, the great glass elevator, and more, more, more at this everlasting showstopper!

Oklahoma!

January 29-31, 2021

"How is it that the coolest new show on Broadway is a 1943 musical?" says The New York Times. This is Oklahoma! as you've never seen or heard it before-reimagined for the 21st century, and now the Tony Award winner for Best Revival of a Musical. Funny and sexy, dark and jolting, this acclaimed production of Oklahoma! "lets us experience Rodgers and Hammerstein's greatness anew." (The New Yorker).

Stripped down to reveal the darker psychological truths at its core, Daniel Fish's production tells a story of a community circling its wagons against an outsider, and the frontier life that shaped America. Upending the sunny romance of a farmer and a cowpoke, this Oklahoma! allows the classic musical - and our country - to be seen in a whole new light.

"This production shocked me and moved me," raves Frank Rich of New York Magazine. "This is the Oklahoma! that was there all along." "The Daily Beast raves "Forget your traditional idea of Oklahoma! Daniel Fish's daring, brilliant, utterly absorbing re-interpretation is dark and different-brilliantly so."

Fiddler on the Roof

March 19-21, 2021

Tony-winning director Bartlett Sher and the team behind South Pacific, The King and I and 2017 Tony-winning Best Play Oslo, bring a fresh and authentic vision to this beloved theatrical masterpiece from Tony winner Joseph Stein and Pulitzer Prize winners Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick.

The original production won ten Tony Awards, including a special Tony for becoming the longest-running Broadway musical of all time. You'll be there when the sun rises on this new production, with stunning movement and dance from acclaimed Israeli choreographer Hofesh Shechter, based on the original staging by Jerome Robbins. A wonderful cast and a lavish orchestra tell this heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and the timeless traditions that define faith and family.

Featuring the Broadway classics "Tradition," "If I Were a Rich Man," "Sunrise, Sunset," "Matchmaker, Matchmaker" and "To Life," Fiddler on the Roof will introduce a new generation to this uplifting celebration that raises its cup to joy! To love! To life!

Blue Man Group

April 9-11, 2021

More than 35 million people around the world have experienced the smash hit phenomenon that is Blue Man Group and now it's your turn! Blue Man Group returns to the Lowcountry for a limited engagement on their new North American tour. It's everything you know and love about Blue Man Group-signature drumming, colorful moments of creativity and quirky comedy-the men are still blue but the rest is all new! Featuring pulsing, original music, custom-made instruments, surprise audience interaction and hilarious absurdity, join the Blue Men in a joyful experience that unites audiences of all ages.

Anastasia

May 14-16, 2021

Inspired by the beloved films, the romantic and adventure-filled new musical Anastasia is on a journey to the Lowcountry at last!

From the Tony Award-winning creators of the Broadway classic Ragtime, this dazzling show transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family.

Anastasia features a book by celebrated playwright Terrence McNally, a lush new score by Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics) with direction by Tony Award winner Darko Tresnjak.





