NINJA KIDZ Live On Stage On Sale Friday At The North Charleston PAC

YouTube stars and family entertainers, NINJA KIDZ, are launching their first ever live stage show set to stop in the Lowcountry at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center on June 25 with NINJA KIDZ Live: Infinite Possibilities. The out-of-this-world tour featuring siblings Bryton, Ashton, Paxton and Payton will continue through November 2025.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, December 13 at 10 AM at Ticketmasterr.com.

It's time to enter the multi-verse. The NINJA KIDZ are leaping out of your screens and into your city with NINJA KIDZ Live: Infinite Possibilities. The fate of the universe hangs in balance as imposters threaten to infiltrate a stage near you. Join for the first ever NINJA KIDZ live action adventure filled with audience participation, physical challenges, games, and epic battles. What happens when two worlds collide? The audience holds the key to shape how each adventure unfolds with an infinite number of possible outcomes. Get ready to laugh, cheer and determine destiny, one choice at a time.

Shane Myler, NINJA KIDZ co-creator stated, “The NINJA KIDZ family have always dreamed of taking our show on the road. We cannot wait to see all of our friends up close and personal in their hometowns! We're going to bring a heart-pounding show to everyone out there in a way only the NINJA KIDZ can!”

For more about NINJA KIDZ, please visit https://www.ninja-kidz.com/. More information about the tour can be found at https://www.ninja-kidzlive.com/.

VIP upgrades available to meet the NINJA KIDZ squad and more HERE. (VIP upgrades do not include a ticket, which must be purchased separately. You will need a ticket to enter the Meet & Greet.)

Comments