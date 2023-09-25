JOURNEY Brings 2023 Freedom Tour to North Charleston Coliseum in 2024

The performance is on April 23, 2024.

By: Sep. 25, 2023

Following the success of the 2023 Freedom Tour, legendary rock band JOURNEY has announced a new round of shows for their 50th Anniversary Freedom Tour 2024 featuring very special guest TOTO.

 The band will play at the North Charleston Coliseum on April 23, 2024. Tickets go on sale to the public for the North Charleston Coliseum concert on Friday, September 29 at 10 AM. Tickets available online at AXS.com or at the North Charleston Coliseum Advance Ticket Office.

JOURNEY – Diamond-selling Rock & Roll Hall of Famers – will take the stage in 30 cities across North America with their catalog of global chart-topping hits, including "Don't Stop Believin”, "Any Way You Want It", "Faithfully", "Lights" and more.

Presented by AEG Presents, JOURNEY Freedom Tour 2024 begins Friday, February 9 in Biloxi, MS – making stops in Raleigh, Louisville, Omaha, Las Vegas and more – before wrapping April 29 in Bridgeport, CT.

Citi is the official card of the JOURNEY 50th ANNIVERSARY Freedom Tour 2024.  Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets for the U.S. dates beginning Tuesday, September 26 at 10am local time until Thursday, September 28 at 10pm local time through Citi Entertainment (excluding Canada and Sioux City shows). For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com/landing/journey_2023. A limited number of exclusive VIP Packages are also available. These exceptional offers can include an amazing selection of reserved seated tickets, custom merchandise and much more.

JOURNEY features founder Neal Schon (lead guitarist), Jonathan Cain (keyboards, backing vocals), Arnel Pineda (lead vocals) Jason Derlatka (keyboards, vocals), and Deen Castronovo (drums, vocals) and Todd Jensen (bass). Neal Schon is a 3x Hall of Fame inductee, having been inducted to the Oklahoma Hall of Fame, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Grammy Hall of Fame.  Jon Cain is a recipient of two BMI songwriter awards and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Journey.

Of the tour, Neal Schon says, ““We are looking forward to hitting the road again with our very good friends TOTO!  Come join us for a special evening full of fun and rockin’ good memories. See you soon, friends.”

Jonathan Cain adds, “Honored to take our timeless songs on the road with another band whose songs are also timeless, Steve Lukather and TOTO. It will truly be a musical evening to be remembered.”

Special guest TOTO, who have collectively streamed more than 3.3 billion plays on Spotify alone based on hits including “Rosanna”, “Africa” and “Hold the Line”, will join JOURNEY on all dates.

TOTO’s Steve Lukather shares, “"We are thrilled to have been asked to join our dear friends Journey on the road again. We had such a blast the last couple of tours across North America together. Great success and so much fun.  It is truly one big happy family, and it is a great night of music. Can't wait to see you all out there soon in 2024!”




