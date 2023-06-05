Comedian Matt Rife Comes To The North Charleston Performing Arts Center In 2023

Wildly popular comedian and actor Matt Rife announced his ProbleMATTic World Tour hitting cities across North America, Australia, and Europe throughout 2023 and 2024.

Produced by Live Nation, the massive tour with more than 100 dates kicks off on Thursday, July 20 in Bend, OR at Hayden Homes Amphitheater with stops across North America in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Austin and more this year before wrapping up 2023 with a New Years Eve show on Sunday, December 31 at The Louisville Palace in Louisville, KY.

The ProbleMATTic World Tour continues next year with a series of Australia dates starting Thursday, January 11, 2024 in Perth, Western Australia at Perth Concert Hall, with stops in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne before embarking on a second North America run that will hit New York, Chicago, Nashville, Toronto, along with many other cities. Rife will then head to Europe in the fall with shows in Amsterdam, London, Paris and more before concluding the tour on Friday, October 20 at Santeria Toscana 31 in Milan, Italy.

The tour will come to the North Charleston Performing Arts Center on December 7. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 9 at 10 AM.

“I couldn't be more thrilled to live out this life long dream! To tour the world, spreading laughter, with some of my best friends, is something I never thought would be possible. I'm so grateful to get this opportunity, and it's even more fulfilling knowing that it's all because of the incredible people who enjoy my comedy,” said Matt Rife. “I've been working so hard towards this for 12 years and now I've surrounded myself with a team who works just as hard and share the same passion! I still can't believe it.”

“Matt has quickly become one of the fastest-rising comics, creating incredible global demand for tickets,” says Andy Levitt, VP, Live Nation Comedy Touring. “We're looking forward to working alongside him and helping him connect to his audiences around the world."

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with an Artist presale beginning Tuesday, June 6 at 10 AM. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, June 9 at 10 AM at Ticketmaster.com and MattRifeOfficial.com.

In 2021, Rife self-produced and distributed through YouTube his first one-hour comedy special, "Only Fans". This past April, the comedian bet on himself again and self-released his highly anticipated second stand-up special, "Matthew Steven Rife" on YouTube. The special was taped in Austin, TX and is dedicated to his biggest role model, his grandfather Steven who had recently passed. Rife will be taping his third stand-up special this fall in Washington, DC at DAR Constitution Hall.

Matt Rife has exploded as one of the fastest growing comedians through his viral content and remarkable engagement on TikTok, where he has amassed over 13 million followers, and more than 2 billion views globally.

Rife brings forth his refreshingly genuine presence along with elevated material that is quick witted and vulnerable. From a small town near Columbus Ohio, Matt started performing at the age of fifteen then moved out to Los Angeles two years later where he began his career in Hollywood.

In addition to stand-up, he made his television debut on MTV's Wild 'N Out as the youngest cast member in history for four seasons before moving on to other MTV properties, such as hosting the reboot of TRL and appearing on The Challenge. Other credits include Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Fresh Off The Boat, BET's North Of The 10, and NBC's comedy competition show Bring The Funny.

