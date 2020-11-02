Centre Stage Announces FLY ME TO THE MOON, An Evening of Jazz

Fly Me to the Moon will take place on November 12 and 13.

Get ready for a classy night out on the town! On November 12 and 13, join Centre Stage for Fly Me to the Moon, an upscale evening of jazz. Before the show, enjoy scrumptious desserts and glittering Veuve Clicquot on Centre Stage's beautiful outdoor patio space in Downtown Greenville. Entertainment will include standards from Frank Sinatra, Nat King Cole, Billie Holiday, Etta James, Peggy Lee, Ray Charles, and more sung by an incredibly talented group of local vocalists from right here in the Upstate. The show will begin at 7pm, with desserts and champagne starting at 6:30pm. Join them for dessert, champagne, and jazz on a beautiful fall evening downtown. What more could you ask for?

Tickets for Fly Me to the Moon are $40, which includes dessert, a glass of Veuve Clicquot or another beverage of your choosing, and entry to the event. To purchase tickets, visit centrestage.org or call the Centre Stage Box Office at (864)233-6733.

Centre Stage has taken the Greater Greenville Pledge and will continue to take all the necessary precautions to ensure patrons, performers, and guests are kept safe. They are watching CDC guidelines closely and will provide updates should anything need to change. Guests are required to wear masks upon entry and are asked to maintain social distancing for the duration of the event.

