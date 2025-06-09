CELTIC WOMAN Brings Symphony Christmas Tour To Charleston Gaillard Center In 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Charleston Gaillard Center has announced Celtic Woman Symphony Christmas Tour on December 22, 2025. Celebrate the holiday season with the celestial voices of Grammy Award-nominated multi-platinum Irish singing sensation Celtic Woman.

This is a wonderful opportunity to hear Celtic Woman's angelic harmonies with the thrilling live sound of a full symphony orchestra in an intimate concert setting. The show features the all-female ensemble's favorite Yuletide songs: “O Holy Night,” “Little Drummer Boy,” “Carol of the Bells,” and more, along with Celtic Woman classics and some Irish tunes with a Christmas twist.

Celtic Woman is the most successful all-female group in Irish history, with a legacy of 12 Billboard number ones, 10 million album sales, and over 3 billion online streams to date. In 2024, Celtic Woman celebrated 20 years.

TICKETS

Tickets on sale Friday, June 13, at 10:00am EST at gaillardcenter.org. Gaillard Center Members receive presale access! To learn more about our Membership program, please contact our Development Office at development@gaillardcenter.org or (843) 579-6220.

