CELTIC WOMAN Brings Symphony Christmas Tour To Charleston Gaillard Center In 2025

Taking place on December 22, 2025, 7:30pm.
The Charleston Gaillard Center has announced Celtic Woman Symphony Christmas Tour on December 22, 2025. Celebrate the holiday season with the celestial voices of Grammy Award-nominated multi-platinum Irish singing sensation Celtic Woman.
This is a wonderful opportunity to hear Celtic Woman's angelic harmonies with the thrilling live sound of a full symphony orchestra in an intimate concert setting. The show features the all-female ensemble's favorite Yuletide songs: “O Holy Night,” “Little Drummer Boy,” “Carol of the Bells,” and more, along with Celtic Woman classics and some Irish tunes with a Christmas twist.
Celtic Woman is the most successful all-female group in Irish history, with a legacy of 12 Billboard number ones, 10 million album sales, and over 3 billion online streams to date. In 2024, Celtic Woman celebrated 20 years.
Tickets on sale Friday, June 13, at 10:00am EST at gaillardcenter.org. Gaillard Center Members receive presale access! To learn more about our Membership program, please contact our Development Office at development@gaillardcenter.org or (843) 579-6220.
