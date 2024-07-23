Andy Mientus and Jon-Micheal Reese Join the Cast of ALL THE WORLD'S A STAGE at The South Carolina New Play Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The South Carolina New Play Festival has announced that Andy Mientus and Jon-Michael Reese have joined the cast of All the World’s a Stage by Adam Gwon, directed by Jonathan Silverstein with music direction by Andrea Grody. All the World’s a Stage will be presented as a public reading in the 2024 SC New Play Festival.

The show tells the story of small-town math teacher Ricky Alleman (Andy Mientus) who reluctantly agrees to coach misfit student Sam (Eliza Pagelle) for the 1996 State Thespian Competition. Soon, Ricky has trouble navigating his carefully compartmentalized life, between his outspoken new boyfriend Michael (Jon-Michael Reese), and Dede (Siri Howard), the secretary of the conservative High School where he teaches. All the World’s a Stage is a funny and heart-wrenching new musical about being true to yourself in a polarized world.

All the World’s a Stage was commissioned by Keen Theater Company, NYC (Jonathan Silverstein, Artistic Director).

The South Carolina New Play festival will run August 8-11 starring Phillip Boykin (Broadway: Hadestown, The Music Man, Once on this Island, Sunday in the Park with George, Porgy and Bess), Chaundre Hall-Broomfield (Broadway: Hamilton TV: Kingdom Business, Luke Cage), Siri Howard (Broadway: Les Miserables, The Sound of Music), Jade Jones (Olney: Beauty and the Beast, TV: Chicago PD), Andy Mientus (Broadway: Spring Awakening TV: Smash, The Flash ), Mauricio Perez (Broadway: Jersey Boys), Jon-Micheal Reese (Broadway: A Strange Loop), Michael Tacconi (Broadway: The Cher Show, West Side Story, TV: The Winchesters, Indoor Boys), Peter Van Wagner (Film: The Post, Arthur, Annie, TV: One Life to Live, Boardwalk Empire), Kuhoo Verma (Off-Broadway: Octet -Drama Desk Award, TV/Film: Insomnia, Plan B), Maria Wirries (Off-Broadway: Kinky Boots Broadway: Dear Evan Hansen, Off-Broadway: Kinky Boots) and Mimi Wyche (Broadway and National Tour: CATS)

Other readings in the festival include The Josh White Project by Donnetta Lavinia Grays directed by Tamilla Woodard, A Trip Around the Sun by Jake Brasch directed by Shelley Butler, The Dark Lady by Sophie Boyce and Veronica Mansour directed by Sarna Lapine with music direction by Anessa Marie, and Stuntboy by Melvin Tunstall III and Gregory Dean Borowsky directed by Banji Aborisade with music direction by Nick Wilders.

In addition to the new play line up, SCNPF is presenting an Outdoor Variety Stage, a Broadway Cabaret featuring Phillip Boykin and a one-day Insider Package with speakers including Garrett Anderson (Concord Theatricals), Travis Ballenger (Spoke Entertainment), Max Grossman (UTA Talent), Hugh Hayes (Tony-winning Producer), Jim McCarthy (Co-founder, former CEO of Goldstar, Stellar), Kent Nicholson (Broadway Licensing Global), Merri Sugarman (Tara Rubin Casting), and Barbara Pasternak (Artistic Director of TheaterworksUSA).

The South Carolina New Play Festival is helmed by Executive Director, West Hyler, and Artistic Director, Shelley Butler. Casting for the Josh White Project and The Dark Lady is by Merri Sugarman, C.S.A.

All presentations are free with reserved seating. To reserve a seat or learn more about the South Carolina New Play Festival, visit www.scnpf.org. To keep up with SCNPF follow @SouthCarolinaNewPlayFestival on Facebook or follow us on Instagram at @SouthCarolinaNewPlayFestival.





