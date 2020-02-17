9 to 5 is Coming to Centre Stage
Based on the beloved movie of the same name, 9 to 5: The Musical, follows Judy, Doralee, and Violet, three downtrodden working women at the mercy of manipulative misogynist boss Franklin Hart Jr., who is better at sexually harassing his secretary than running a business. Seeking revenge they concoct a plan to kidnap him and hold him hostage uniting them and discovering the beauty of friendship! 9 to 5 features a book by Patricia Resnick and music by the country queen herself, Dolly Parton! Pour yourself a cup of ambition, and join us for the musical event of the season!
Tickets for 9 to 5: The Musical are $35, $32, and $22. Student rush tickets are available for $15 with school ID (based on availability), one ticket per ID.
Shows run Thursday through Sunday and all seats are reserved. Tickets can be purchased by calling the box office at (864) 233-6733 on Tuesdays - Fridays from 2-6 p.m, in person at the Centre Stage Box Office, or online at www.centrestage.org. Handling fees will be applied to all purchases.
CAST:
Michelle Colletti Tiffany Nave
DeAna Earl Ben Abrams
Cindy Mixon Brian Reeder
Adam Jones Helen Joy Brock
Guillermo Jemmott Sterling Street
Ben Dawkins Chelsea Street
Savannah Thompson Beverly Clowney
Show Info
9 to 5: The Musical
Book by Patricia Resnick
Music and Lyrics by Dolly Parton
Directed by John Fagan
Music Direction by Janice Wright
Choreography by April Kibbe
March 19 - April 11, 2020
Thu. - Sat. 8pm
Sun. 3pm