9 to 5 is Coming to Centre Stage

Based on the beloved movie of the same name, 9 to 5: The Musical, follows Judy, Doralee, and Violet, three downtrodden working women at the mercy of manipulative misogynist boss Franklin Hart Jr., who is better at sexually harassing his secretary than running a business. Seeking revenge they concoct a plan to kidnap him and hold him hostage uniting them and discovering the beauty of friendship! 9 to 5 features a book by Patricia Resnick and music by the country queen herself, Dolly Parton! Pour yourself a cup of ambition, and join us for the musical event of the season!

Tickets for 9 to 5: The Musical are $35, $32, and $22. Student rush tickets are available for $15 with school ID (based on availability), one ticket per ID.

Shows run Thursday through Sunday and all seats are reserved. Tickets can be purchased by calling the box office at (864) 233-6733 on Tuesdays - Fridays from 2-6 p.m, in person at the Centre Stage Box Office, or online at www.centrestage.org. Handling fees will be applied to all purchases.

CAST:

Michelle Colletti Tiffany Nave

DeAna Earl Ben Abrams

Cindy Mixon Brian Reeder

Adam Jones Helen Joy Brock

Guillermo Jemmott Sterling Street

Ben Dawkins Chelsea Street

Savannah Thompson Beverly Clowney

Show Info

9 to 5: The Musical

Book by Patricia Resnick

Music and Lyrics by Dolly Parton

Directed by John Fagan

Music Direction by Janice Wright

Choreography by April Kibbe

March 19 - April 11, 2020

Thu. - Sat. 8pm

Sun. 3pm





