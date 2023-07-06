Wayne Powers Is Coming To Feinsteins This Month

You may remember Wayne Powers as the cop on Laverne & Shirley or from starring in his own sitcom, 13 East on NBC for two seasons. Powers also performed in countless other roles during his twenty-year network television career.

You may remember Wayne Powers as an acclaimed vocalist from his nearly fifty years of singing in nightclubs, jazz festivals and concerts from New York to California.

You may remember Wayne Powers as an accomplished recording artist. His latest album If Love Were All has been nationally and internationally broadcast on radio and on Sirius XM's SiriuslySinatra satellite radio channel.

You won't forget Wayne Powers if you come out to see his fantastic show on Saturday, July 22, at Feinstein's at The Hotel Carmichael in Carmel, IN.

Jazz vocalist/actor/comedian/broadcaster Wayne Powers started out as a nightclub singer in New York at age 16. He performed across the country, finally landing in Hollywood where he worked for Henry Mancini. Wayne launched his decades-long network television career after being discovered in a live improv comedy show with a then-unknown Robin Williams. Williams went on to Mork & Mindy and movies, while Powers went on to Laverne & Shirley, Elvis and Me, One Day at a Time, Murder She Wrote, Simon & Simon, Full House, Alf, Doogie Howser, and many others, including starring for two seasons in his own popular NBC sitcom, 13 East. Equally at home on television, radio, theatre, club or concert stage, music is his first love. Wayne has played top jazz rooms and jazz festivals, consistently drawing large, enthusiastic, star-studded crowds.

Wayne's current concert performances are backed by a jazz trio, and are centered in the Great American Songbook of jazz standards, swing tunes and saloon songs - and audiences are quite simply loving it.

Don't miss this chance to catch Powers up close and personal in the setting he loves best – an intimate cabaret/supper club. This one-night only event is sure to sell out so make your reservations early.