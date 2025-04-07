'The Cool Heat of Peggy Lee' and 'An Elton John Tribute' Coming to Feinstein’s in April

This will be a musical performance like no other as Spider Saloff pays homage to the smoldering, understated style of Peggy Lee . Singer and actress extraordinaire Spider Saloff has graced the stage at Feinstein’s in NYC, as well as cherished venues in Chicago and around the world. She is thrilled to return to Feinstein’s for a special performance. Accompanied by the renowned pianist Jeremy Kahn , Saloff will present a heartfelt musical tribute to the life and music of Peggy Lee .

The month of April finds two amazing classics coming to the stage at Feinstein’s inside The Hotel Carmichael in Carmel. First, on Saturday, April 19, the extraordinary Spider Saloff pays homage to the smoldering, understated style of the great Peggy Lee . Then, on Thursday, April 24, Greggie and the Jets will catapult you into the heart of Elton John ’s classic era with a dazzling tribute that will captivate fans.

The music icon, Miss Peggy Lee , was a multifaceted talent—singer, songwriter, actress, and star of both film and television. She was also the co-creator and vocal star of Disney's beloved Lady and the Tramp. A true trailblazer, Peggy Lee made history as the first person to win a lawsuit against Disney. Saloff pays tribute to Lee’s smoldering, understated style, tracing her remarkable journey from her humble beginnings to the glamour of the 1950s and ’60s, and celebrating her groundbreaking recordings that continued to break charts throughout her career.

The show features Peggy Lee’s iconic hits alongside her timeless pop music classics. Saloff brings these songs to life with her signature comic wit and a contemporary twist, making it an enjoyable experience for audiences of all ages!

An Elton John Tribute

Greggie and the Jets catapults you into the heart of Elton John’s classic era with a dazzling tribute that captivates fans. This Florida based Elton John Tribute Band recreates the music and brings you, note for note, a dynamic show full of chart-toppers and the deep cut tracks that collectively create Elton John’s musical legacy. Greggie and The Jets’ performance will have you singing and dancing as the band takes you on a journey through the decades.

In an article published in The Daily Sun, a Florida publication, reporter Sue Wade writes, “You’ll forget he’s Greg Vadimsky from Somerville, New Jersey, when he plays Elton John in Greggie and The Jets.”

Led by Greg “Greggie” Vadimsky, the band is composed of exceptionally talented musicians with collective credits including Bad Company, Disney Cruise Lines, Eric Burdon (of The Animals and War), Pat Benatar, and The Fixx. Following the original arrangements to reproduce Elton John’s classic sound and bring the emotion that is so strongly embedded in the music, Greggie and The Jets delivers the spirit and magic of each track.

