TOSCA to be Presented by South Bend's Symphony, Lyric Opera, And Chamber Singers

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Experience the thrill of opera as the South Bend Symphony Orchestra joins forces with the South Bend Lyric Opera and South Bend Chamber Singers to bring Giacomo Puccini's Tosca to life! This production is brimming with passion, political intrigue, and betrayal! The final installment in the 2024-25 June H. Edwards Mosaic Series takes center stage for two performances, Saturday, March 8, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, March 9, at 2:30 p.m., at the DeBartolo Performing Arts Center.

Building on the stunning success of the Symphony's 2022 production of La Traviata, soprano Anya Matanovič and tenor Emanuel-Cristian Caraman are back, and baritone Morgan Smith returns after his spellbinding performance in the 2023-24 Season's A Night at the Opera.

Emanuel-Cristian Caraman adds, "Singing the role of Cavaradossi is an incredible experience in a tenor's career. The role demands everything from you emotionally and vocally. Performing Puccini's Tosca with the Opera, the Symphony, and the Chamber Singers is truly an exhilarating and extraordinary experience."

"We are excited to be returning to the stage with the South Bend Symphony. It is an incredible honor, from collaborating on the 2023-24 Season's Mozart's Requiem to now collaborating on Tosca. Puccini's music is profoundly moving, and the South Bend Chamber Singers are excited to help bring this powerful story of love and betrayal to life," Music Director Dr. Nancy Menk says.

Tosca is presented by Merrill a Bank of America Company: Kahn Ruthrauff & Associates. Additional sponsorship for the June H. Edwards Mosaic Series is provided by Jack M. Champaigne, and Jordan Lexus of Mishawaka - 2024-25 Artistic Partner of the South Bend Symphony Orchestra.

Support for the South Bend Chamber Singers is provided by Kyle Everett and Elle Schultz and the Stickley Scholarship Fund of the South Bend Area Music Teachers Association.

Comments

Join Team BroadwayWorld Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers. Learn More