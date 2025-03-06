South Bend Symphony Orchestra and Héctor Del Curto to Perform Bartók's Concerto For Orchestra

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The South Bend Symphony Orchestra is inviting music lovers to an unforgettable evening of music at the fourth installment of the Jack M. Champaigne Masterworks Series, Bartók's Concerto for Orchestra, on Saturday, April 12, at 7:30 p.m. at the Morris Performing Arts Center in downtown South Bend. Under the dynamic leadership of Music Director Alastair Willis, the Symphony welcomes back internationally renowned bandoneón virtuoso Héctor Del Curto, whose fiery artistry captivated audiences in the 2022-23 Season's Tango Caliente.

Vaughan Williams' Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis opens the evening with its harmonies and deep reverence for early English choral music. Piazzolla's Bandoneón Concerto "Aconcagua," performed by guest soloist Héctor Del Curto, brings the fiery rhythms of tango to the stage, showcasing the uniqueness of the bandoneón. The concert will conclude with Bartók's Concerto for Orchestra, an impressive performance highlighting every instrument of the Symphony's musicians.

The South Bend Symphony Orchestra thanks Jack M. Champaigne for supporting the Masterworks Series and Jordan Lexus of Mishawaka for being a distinguished Artistic Sponsor of the 2024-25 Season, reflecting their commitment to fostering artistic excellence and enriching the community through exceptional musical experiences.

