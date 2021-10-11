THE LITTLE SISTERS OF LITTLETON Comes To Palace Theater, Waterbury

Emmy Award winner Dorothy Lyman ("Mama's Family," "All My Children") and Sachi Parker ("Peggy Sue Got Married," "Back to the Future," "Scrooged") are joined by Don Striano in Kate Katcher's The LIttle SIsters of LIttleton, a delightful look at family dynamics turned upside down when one sister's ex resurfaces to have a relationship with the other sister. Join us for this reading -- the first in the series of three special "Table Readings" -- scheduled this fall at the Palace Theater in Waterbury, CT.

Saturday, Oct. 16

2 pm in the PoliClub room

Feedback/Q&A will follow

The readings are free. Seating is limited (and distanced) and by invitation only. To inquire if seats are available, contact the theater's Box office at 203-346-2000.

About the performers/creators:

Dorothy Lyman, an Emmy-award-winning actress, is also a theatre and television director (75 episodes of "The Nanny" for CBS) and a filmmaker. Her first film, shot in Delaware County, "The Northern Kingdom" is available on Netflix, as is her second film, "Split Ends." A documentary on aging, "Janet's Class," is seeking distribution. Ms. Lyman produced and directed Enemy, her adaptation of Ibsen's An Enemy of the People and her full-length plays A Rage in Tenure and Soft Landing at Teatro Santa Ana in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico. Her Zoom play We Have to Hurry recently saw success with streaming. She can be seen on the HBO series "Divorce" and in guest star roles on other episodic TV shows. , an Emmy-award-winning actress, is also a theatre and television director (75 episodes of "The Nanny" for CBS) and a filmmaker. Her first film, shot in Delaware County, "The Northern Kingdom" is available on Netflix, as is her second film, "Split Ends." A documentary on aging, "Janet's Class," is seeking distribution. Ms. Lyman produced and directed Enemy, her adaptation of Ibsen's An Enemy of the People and her full-length plays A Rage in Tenure and Soft Landing at Teatro Santa Ana in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico. Her Zoom play We Have to Hurry recently saw success with streaming. She can be seen on the HBO series "Divorce" and in guest star roles on other episodic TV shows. Sachi Parker, the daughter of internationally acclaimed film star he daughter of internationally acclaimed film star Shirley MacLaine and the late producer Steve Parker, is an accomplished actress in her own right, appearing in theater and films throughout the world. Parker has appeared in the films "Back to the Future," "About Last Night," "Peggy Sue Got Married," and "Scrooged" among others as well as numerous TV roles. She is currently starring in a web series "The So So You Don't Know," having won three Best Actress Awards. Don Striano recently appeared as the Homeland Security Agent and Mike Pence look-alike in Missus Dobbs, American at New York's Rogue Theater Festival. Film credits include "Rivers Wash Over Me," "Made For Each Other," "We Follow the Rules," "Pacing the Cage," "East Tremont Blues," the award-winning "Betaloop" and audience favorite "Zap" with CT Filmworks at the 48-Hour Film Festival. He has appeared on "The Sopranos," " Guiding Light," "One Life to Live" and "Onion News Network." Theater: 9/12 at recently appeared as the Homeland Security Agent and Mike Pence look-alike in Missus Dobbs, American at New York's Rogue Theater Festival. Film credits include "Rivers Wash Over Me," "Made For Each Other," "We Follow the Rules," "Pacing the Cage," "East Tremont Blues," the award-winning "Betaloop" and audience favorite "Zap" with CT Filmworks at the 48-Hour Film Festival. He has appeared on "The Sopranos," " Guiding Light," "One Life to Live" and "Onion News Network." Theater: 9/12 at The Culture Project , Our Lady of Allapattah by Christopher Demos Brown, and numerous appearances with SKTC in such classics as The Price and The Subject Was Roses. Webisodes: "A Nice Drive" and "Planning Ahead" with his wife, Kate Katcher . Both shorts are available on You Tube. Playwright Kate Katcher has completed her MFA in Creative and Professional Writing, concentrating in Playwriting and Memoir at Western Connecticut State University. She holds a BFA in Acting from Boston University. Kate is an Adjunct Professor of Theater at WCSU and University of Bridgeport, and Artistic Director of Stray Kats Theatre Company. Plays include The Little Sisters of Littleton and The 36th Line, winner of the Playwrighthas completed her MFA in Creative and Professional Writing, concentrating in Playwriting and Memoir at Western Connecticut State University. She holds a BFA in Acting from Boston University. Kate is an Adjunct Professor of Theater at WCSU and University of Bridgeport, and Artistic Director of Stray Kats Theatre Company. Plays include The Little Sisters of Littleton and The 36th Line, winner of the Dorothy Silver Playwriting Competition, Remember, produced at TAW in CT, Sufi Dancing, produced by American Theatre of Harlem.

Director Jacqueline Hubbard has served as artistic director of Ivoryton Playhouse for more than 20 years. She also recently penned a children's book. Ella Capella and the Pink Umbrella to benefit the theater during its shutdown period during Covid.

Also Coming Up in the Series:

Nov. 15 at 7 pm Reflections on the Voices of African-American Women featuring four one-acts by two playwrights, Charlene Donaghy and Cassandra Medley. Actresses Debra Khan-Bey (White Woman, Black Boy) and Nyah Ajeya (recipient of Baltimore's Featured Young Artist Award ) will bring the characters to life, directed by Phyllis Bash.

featuring four one-acts by two playwrights, Charlene Donaghy and Cassandra Medley. Actresses Debra Khan-Bey (White Woman, Black Boy) and Nyah Ajeya (recipient of Baltimore's Featured Young Artist Award ) will bring the characters to life, directed by Phyllis Bash. Dec. 11 at 2 pm Joy Meets Girl a delightful new comedy from playwright Kimberly Hill who wrote for TV favorites "Cheers," "Soap," "The Facts of Life" and others, directed by Susan Cinoman (TV's "The Goldbergs.") Casting will be announced soon. Seating is limited (To inquire on availability, contact the theater's Box office at 203-346-2000). All attendees are required to show proof of Covid vaccination or a negative test and must wear masks.

Gracewell Productions produces inspiring works in the arts and is thrilled to be partnering with the Palace Theatre, Waterbury on this Table Readings series. For more information about projects or Producer GracewellProductions.com. produces inspiring works in the arts and is thrilled to be partnering with the Palace Theatre, Waterbury on this Table Readings series. For more information about projects or Producer Lauren Yarger , visit