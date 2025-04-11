South Bend Symphony to Close Season '24-25 With RACHMANINOFF'S SYMPHONIC DANCES

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The 2024-25 Jack M. Champaigne Masterworks Series will end on a high note as the South Bend Symphony Orchestra takes audiences on a musical journey with Rachmaninoff's Symphonic Dances. On Saturday, May 24, at 7:30 p.m. at the Morris Performing Arts Center, the stage comes alive under the baton of Music Director Alastair Willis and award-winning pianist and composer Jeffrey Biegel.

The evening opens with Aaron Copland's Fanfare for the Common Man, an enduring symbol of national pride with its powerful brass and percussion. Two Indiana premieres follow this! Adolphus Hailstork's Piano Concerto No. 3 and Peter Boyer's Rhapsody in Red, White & Blue. Hailstork's bold and expressive concerto contrasts his earlier works, offering a striking reflection of contemporary life. Boyer's Rhapsody, inspired by Gershwin's Rhapsody in Blue, captures the optimism of American music while incorporating jazz-inflected elements. Pianist Jeffrey Biegel, who originally conceived this project, will bring his remarkable artistry to the stage as the featured soloist.

The Symphony will conclude the evening with Sergei Rachmaninoff's Symphonic Dances, the composer's final orchestral masterpiece. This work blends Russian nostalgia with American influences, featuring lyrical melodies, energetic rhythms, and a powerful finale that transforms the traditional Dies Irae theme into a triumphant exclamation of life's journey.

The South Bend Symphony Orchestra thanks Jack M. Champaigne for supporting the Masterworks Series and Jordan Lexus of Mishawaka for being a distinguished Artistic Sponsor of the 2024-25 Season, reflecting their commitment to fostering artistic excellence and enriching the community through exceptional musical experiences.

Comments