Penrod Society Grant Allows Central Indiana Dance Ensemble to Host Free Showing of THE NUTCRACKER

The performance is on December 1st at 10 am.

By: Oct. 30, 2023

Central Indiana Dance Ensemble has partnered, via a grant from the Penrod Society, with Zionsville Community Schools, Special Projects Division, to host a free school showing of the timeless holiday classic, The Nutcracker, sponsored by Pathways Learning Academy and The Children's Courtyard, at the Star Bank Performing Arts Center in Zionsville, IN on December 1st at 10 am.

Via this grant, The Penrod Society, known for its dedicated support of the arts and cultural

enrichment, has recognized CIDE's commitment to artistic excellence and community

engagement. Central Indiana Dance Ensemble was honored to be one of over 70 arts

organizations to receive funding at an awards breakfast this past spring.

Co-Artistic Director Michael Casey Clark; “I am appreciative of the Penrod Society Grant Award ceremony, it was so encouraging to see all the hard working arts organizations supported in our collective efforts to keep the arts a part of the fabric of Central Indiana.”

CIDE believes the free performance of The Nutcracker fills a vital need in our community to provide access to the performing arts to school-aged children. It is our vision that for students who attend The Nutcracker, this performance will serve as the first of many experiences with the performing arts.

Friends of CIDE Co-Chair Brittny Hillbish; “Each year Central Indiana Dance Ensemble is pleased to invite students from local schools to attend a performance of The Nutcracker. We believe there is great value in exposing children to the arts, and we are proud to extend this opportunity to schools at no cost. It is the first time many of these students have seen The Nutcracker, and experiencing their excitement with them is a great way to start our Nutcracker season.”

Clark adds, “We greatly appreciate the ongoing support of the Penrod Society. This grant allows us to continue our (CIDE) mission of bringing ballet, dance and theater to underserved parts of our community.”

On behalf of Artisitic Directors, Board, and supporters, Central Indiana Dance Ensemble is grateful for the opportunity to work together with the Penrod Society, Zionsville Schools and Star Performing Arts Center towards our shared goal to cultivate, encourage and develop public interest in support of the arts in central Indiana.

Schools wishing to take part can request more details by contacting Brittny Hillbish via email at info@cidedance.org. CIDE will stage four public shows of The Nutcracker from December 1-3 at the Star Bank Performing Arts Center, Zionsville, IN. Tickets are available at www.cidedance.org



