Notre Dame Film, Television, and Theatre Presents THIS IS MODERN ART

Notre Dame's Department of Film, Television, and Theatre announces Idris Goodwin and Kevin Coval's THIS IS MODERN ART in the Patricia George Decio Theatre at the DeBartolo Performing Arts Center, November 10-14.

Based on real events, THIS IS MODERN ART follows a crew of Chicago graffiti artists as they display their work at one of the city's most venerable cultural institutions - the Art Institute of Chicago. When is a piece of graffiti a work of art, and when is it a crime? Who gets to decide which is which?

"As a department we are committed to presenting a diverse range of stories on our stage," says FTT's Director of Theatre, Kevin Dreyer. "We were drawn to this piece because it brings an often silenced voice into the conversation around what 'counts' as art."

Commissioned and first produced in 2015 at Chicago's Tony Award-winning Steppenwolf Theatre Company, THIS IS MODERN ART is directed by Chicago-based actor/director Zuri Eshun (FTT '14). New York actor Eric Ways (FTT '18) joins the student cast in the role of Seven.

In conjunction with the production, student artists from Notre Dame's Department of Art, Art History & Design will create graffiti-inspired pieces in response to the question, "What is modern art?" The south lobby will be transformed into a gallery-like space through which audience members travel on their way into the theatre. These works will be on display throughout the run of the show.

On November 10, Nicole Woods, assistant professor of Art, Art History & Design and concurrent faculty member with FTT, will offer a brief introduction to the history of graffiti art before the opening night performance. The talk, entitled "From Abstraction to Aerosol: The Origins of Graffiti in American Art," will take place in the DeBartolo Performing Arts Center's Philbin Studio Theatre at 6:30 pm. Free and open to the public; no tickets required for the talk.

Tickets may be purchased online at http://performingarts.nd.edu, by phone at 574-631-2800, or in person at the DeBartolo Performing Arts Center ticket office. Ticket office hours are Monday­-Friday, 12:00-6:00 pm. Please note that everyone must wear masks covering their mouth/nose/chin while inside the center.

Free parking is available daily after 5:00 pm in the Stayer Center parking lot, just north of the DeBartolo Performing Arts Center. Patrons may now receive free event parking at the Eddy Street Commons Parking Garage by bringing your event tickets and parking ticket to the DPAC Ticket Office to receive a pre-paid parking voucher.

An accessible lot for disabled patrons is available immediately adjacent to the center; a valid hangtag or license plate is required. There is a ten-minute parking zone on the north drive of the center for ticket pick-up; during inclement weather you are welcome to drop off guests in this area and proceed to parking.