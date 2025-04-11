Nathan Gunn Joins The South Bend Symphony In Performance This May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The 2024-25 Indiana Trust Pops Series features Nathan Gunn Sings Broadway at the Morris Performing Arts Center on Saturday, May 3, at 7:30 p.m., South Bend's own Nathan Gunn, the world-renowned baritone, takes the stage alongside the South Bend Symphony Orchestra for a show-stopping evening of unforgettable music.

Joined by the soprano Lisa Buhelos, this spectacular concert will bring the best of Broadway to life, filled with beloved melodies, lush orchestral arrangements, and all the magic of musical theater.

Under the baton of Music Director Alastair Willis, the Symphony will bring to life some of thenmost beloved songs in Broadway history - "Oh, What a Beautiful Morning" (Oklahoma!), "Some Enchanted Evening" (South Pacific), "I Could Have Danced All Night" (My Fair Lady),

"If Ever I Would Leave You" (Camelot), and many more! From sweeping overtures to heartfelt ballads and lively duets, the program will transport audiences straight to their favorite musicals.

"I always love being home," Nathan Gunn shares. "But what I'm really excited about this time is that I get to share some of the greatest American Musical hits with friends and family the way they were intended to be heard: with the power and beauty of a full orchestra! That is a rarity these days, and I absolutely can't wait to be on stage in the middle of that fabulous sound. It's the best seat in the house."

Whether you're a lifelong Broadway fan or discovering these songs for the first time, Nathan Gunn Sings Broadway promises to be a spectacular night of song and story, where every note carries the magic of Broadway!

The South Bend Symphony Orchestra thanks Indiana Trust Wealth Management for supporting the Indiana Trust Pops Series and Jordan Lexus of Mishawaka for being a distinguished Artistic

Sponsor of the 2024-25 Season, reflecting their commitment to fostering artistic excellence and enriching the community through exceptional musical experiences. Thank you to Victoria Garrett for sponsoring this concert. In addition, thank you to Foegley Landscape for supporting this concert.

About the South Bend Symphony Orchestra

The South Bend Symphony inspires, entertains, and connects the community with the transformative power of orchestral music. Producing more than 20 mainstage programs each year and nearly 70 smaller ensemble concerts, the Symphony serves more than 29,000 attendees annually. As the region's only professional orchestra, the Symphony is committed to fostering a robust, connected arts community in service to the greater Michiana region.In addition to being recognized by the National Endowment for the Arts and other state and local arts funding organizations, the South Bend Symphony Orchestra is the recipient of the Community Foundation of St. Joseph County's Leighton Award for Nonprofit Excellence, which recognizes the best-run nonprofit organization in St. Joseph County, Indiana.

Learn more about the South Bend Symphony Orchestra at www.southbendsymphony.org.

About Nathan Gunn

Nathan Gunn is a renowned performer known for bridging opera, musical theatre, and recital. Raised in South Bend, Indiana, he discovered his passion for music in high school after encountering Mozart's Die Zauberflöte. He pursued music at the University of Illinois, following in his family's footsteps. Gunn has performed iconic roles on the world's greatest stages, including Papageno (The Magic Flute), Billy Budd, Figaro, and Don Giovanni. He won a Grammy for Billy Budd and was the first recipient of the Metropolitan Opera's Beverly Sills Award. His crossover success includes collaborations with Mandy Patinkin, Kelli O'Hara, and Audra McDonald, as well as performances in Carousel and Camelot. His autobiographical show, Flying Solo, received critical acclaim.

A dedicated advocate for music, Gunn champions new works and co-founded Shot in the Dark, a production company supporting young artists. He serves as a professor at the University of Illinois, where he co-directs Lyric Theatre @ Illinois and developed the nation's first Bachelor of Musical Arts in Lyric Theatre. Gunn and his wife, Julie, support arts education and reside in Champaign, Illinois.

About Lisa Buhelos

Soprano Lisa Buhelos has been praised for her "high pitched virtuosity" (News-Gazette) as well as her "soaring" and "supple" voice (San Diego Story). A native of Chicago, Lisa is passionate about storytelling and has been commended for her performances of high energy and comedic characters.

Lisa was an apprentice artist with Opera NEO, performing the role of Despina in Così fan tutte, during which she was described as projecting "an aptly sly, manipulative confidence" (San Diego Story). She has been a Festival Artist at Opera Saratoga for two seasons, performing in A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder (Woman 3, Phoebe D'Ysquith cover), Man of La Mancha (Aldonza cover), and Don Quixote at Camacho's Wedding (Quiteria). She also participated in Opera Saratoga's outreach show as Bebe Barbelle in Katie: The Strongest of the Strong. Lisa was a Gate City Bank Young Artist with Fargo-Moorhead Opera Company.

There, she performed Musetta in La bohème. She also premiered the role of Trish in Everything Comes to a Head. Other training programs include the American Institute of Musical Studies where Buhelos performed in both their Summer Festival Orchestra Concert and Operetta Concert. More notable roles include Sharp-Ears, the Vixen in The Cunning Little Vixen and Deb in Ordinary Days.

Lisa has become known for being a crossover singer, performing both coloratura soprano repertoire and belt musical theatre. Throughout her education, she cross trained between these two styles, performing frequently in both operas and musicals. She has been praised for her versatile voice, able to switch between multiple styles of music.

Lisa holds a Master of Music in vocal performance and literature from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. During her time in Illinois, she received the Sara De Mundo Award. There she studied with Yvonne Gonzales Redman and Sarah Wrigley.

