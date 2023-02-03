MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL Plays The Orpheum Theatre This March

The American Theatre Guild will present the international hit show Menopause The Musical. This production is part of the BROADWAY AT THE ORPHEUM THEATRE SERIES and takes the Orpheum Theatre stage March 3-5, 2023.

Tickets to Menopause The Musical can be purchased at BroadwayOrpheum.com, PhoenixConventionCenter.com or by calling 1-602-262-7272. Group ticket savings for 10+ are available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org.

Menopause The Musical is a groundbreaking celebration of women who are on the brink of, in the middle of, or have survived "The Change." Now celebrating over 20 years of female empowerment through hilarious musical comedy, Menopause The Musical has evolved as a "grassroots" movement of women who deal with life adjustments after 40 by embracing each other and the road ahead.

Menopause The Musical continues to empower women across the globe, keeping hot flashes "HOT" through over 20 years of production, playing to more than 17 million fans worldwide. The cast of Menopause The Musical includes Adrianne Hick (Soap Star), Anise Ritchie (Professional Woman), Nancy Slusser (Iowa Housewife), and Roberta B. Wall (Earth Mother).

Set in a department store, four women meet while shopping for a black lace bra at a lingerie sale. After noticing similarities among one another, the cast jokes about their woeful hot flashes, mood swings, wrinkles, weight gain and much more. These women form a sisterhood and unique bond with the entire audience as they rejoice in celebrating that menopause is no longer "The Silent Passage."

Inspired by a hot flash and a bottle of wine, Menopause The Musical was created as a celebration of women who find themselves at any stage of "The Change." The laughter-filled 90-minute production gets audience members out of their seats and singing along to parodies from classic pop songs of the '60s, '70s and '80s.

Menopause The Musical is now in its 21st year and 17th as the longest-running musical in Las Vegas history, performing nightly at Harrah's Hotel and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip. Seen by more than 17 million, it has played every state in the continental U.S. and more than 500 cities worldwide, and has been translated into nine languages. For more information, visit www.MenopauseTheMusical.com.

Please Note: BroadwayOrpheum.com, PhoenixConventionCenter.com and the Orpheum Theatre Box Office are the only official sources for tickets to all shows in the BROADWAY AT THE ORPHEUM THEATRE SERIES. If you purchase tickets through another source, you may pay inflated prices and your tickets will not be guaranteed.