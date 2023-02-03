Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL Plays The Orpheum Theatre This March

This production is part of the BROADWAY AT THE ORPHEUM THEATRE SERIES and takes the Orpheum Theatre stage March 3â€“5, 2023.

Feb. 03, 2023 Â 
MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL Plays The Orpheum Theatre This March

The American Theatre Guild will present the international hit show Menopause The Musical. This production is part of the BROADWAY AT THE ORPHEUM THEATRE SERIES and takes the Orpheum Theatre stage March 3-5, 2023.

Tickets to Menopause The Musical can be purchased at BroadwayOrpheum.com, PhoenixConventionCenter.com or by calling 1-602-262-7272. Group ticket savings for 10+ are available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org.

Menopause The Musical is a groundbreaking celebration of women who are on the brink of, in the middle of, or have survived "The Change." Now celebrating over 20 years of female empowerment through hilarious musical comedy, Menopause The Musical has evolved as a "grassroots" movement of women who deal with life adjustments after 40 by embracing each other and the road ahead.

Menopause The Musical continues to empower women across the globe, keeping hot flashes "HOT" through over 20 years of production, playing to more than 17 million fans worldwide. The cast of Menopause The Musical includes Adrianne Hick (Soap Star), Anise Ritchie (Professional Woman), Nancy Slusser (Iowa Housewife), and Roberta B. Wall (Earth Mother).

Set in a department store, four women meet while shopping for a black lace bra at a lingerie sale. After noticing similarities among one another, the cast jokes about their woeful hot flashes, mood swings, wrinkles, weight gain and much more. These women form a sisterhood and unique bond with the entire audience as they rejoice in celebrating that menopause is no longer "The Silent Passage."

Inspired by a hot flash and a bottle of wine, Menopause The Musical was created as a celebration of women who find themselves at any stage of "The Change." The laughter-filled 90-minute production gets audience members out of their seats and singing along to parodies from classic pop songs of the '60s, '70s and '80s.

Menopause The Musical is now in its 21st year and 17th as the longest-running musical in Las Vegas history, performing nightly at Harrah's Hotel and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip. Seen by more than 17 million, it has played every state in the continental U.S. and more than 500 cities worldwide, and has been translated into nine languages. For more information, visit www.MenopauseTheMusical.com.

Please Note: BroadwayOrpheum.com, PhoenixConventionCenter.com and the Orpheum Theatre Box Office are the only official sources for tickets to all shows in the BROADWAY AT THE ORPHEUM THEATRE SERIES. If you purchase tickets through another source, you may pay inflated prices and your tickets will not be guaranteed.




Art 4 Announces 2023 Season Featuring Three Full-Length Productions Photo
Art 4 Announces 2023 Season Featuring Three Full-Length Productions
The word is out! Art 4 has announced their 2023 Season featuring three full-length productions.
Actors Theatre Of Indiana Partners With Carmel Clay Public Library Photo
Actors Theatre Of Indiana Partners With Carmel Clay Public Library
â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹Actors Theatre of Indiana (ATI) has formed a new partnership with the Carmel Clay Public Library Foundation. With similar mission statements - to engage, inspire lifelong discovery and learning, to provide enriching social and cultural experiences and to entertain - bringing the ATI LabSeries to the Carmel Clay Library is the perfect union.
THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY Is Coming To The Buddy Holly Hall Photo
THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY Is Coming To The Buddy Holly Hall
The American Theatre Guild will present the internationally acclaimed hit theater show, THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY.
FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Comes to South Bend Next Month Photo
FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Comes to South Bend Next Month
The American Theatre Guild will present the innovative new production of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF. This production is part of the BROADWAY IN SOUTH BEND SERIES and will take the Morris Performing Arts Center stage February 3â€“5, 2023.

More Hot Stories For You


Art 4 Announces 2023 Season Featuring Three Full-Length ProductionsArt 4 Announces 2023 Season Featuring Three Full-Length Productions
February 3, 2023

The word is out! Art 4 has announced their 2023 Season featuring three full-length productions.
Actors Theatre Of Indiana Partners With Carmel Clay Public LibraryActors Theatre Of Indiana Partners With Carmel Clay Public Library
January 25, 2023

â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹Actors Theatre of Indiana (ATI) has formed a new partnership with the Carmel Clay Public Library Foundation. With similar mission statements - to engage, inspire lifelong discovery and learning, to provide enriching social and cultural experiences and to entertain - bringing the ATI LabSeries to the Carmel Clay Library is the perfect union.
THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY Is Coming To The Buddy Holly HallTHE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY Is Coming To The Buddy Holly Hall
January 18, 2023

The American Theatre Guild will present the internationally acclaimed hit theater show, THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY.
FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Comes to South Bend Next MonthFIDDLER ON THE ROOF Comes to South Bend Next Month
January 13, 2023

The American Theatre Guild will present the innovative new production of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF. This production is part of the BROADWAY IN SOUTH BEND SERIES and will take the Morris Performing Arts Center stage February 3â€“5, 2023.
FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Lubbock Premiere On Sale Now AtÂ Buddy Holly HallFIDDLER ON THE ROOF Lubbock Premiere On Sale Now AtÂ Buddy Holly Hall
January 9, 2023

The American Theatre Guild presents the Tony Award-nominated Broadway Revival of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF. This production is part of the BROADWAY AT THE BUDDY HOLLY HALL SERIES and will take The Buddy Holly Hall stage January 30â€“February 1, 2023.
share