LITTLE WOMEN The Musical Announced At The Round Barn Theatre

The Round Barn Theatre at the newly re-named Barns at Nappanee presents "Little Women The Musical" based on the Louise May Alcott novel of the same title.

Little Women The Musical follows the adventures of sisters, Jo, Meg, Beth, and Amy March. Jo is trying to sell her stories for publication, but the publishers are not interested - her friend, Professor Bhaer, tells her that she has to do better and write more from herself. Begrudgingly taking this advice, Jo weaves the story of herself and her sisters and their experience growing up in Civil War America. Under the direction of RBT Artistic Director Alex E. Price, this world American classic is not to be missed!

Leading the cast as Jo March is DisneyLand Alum, Jaclyn Kelly Shaw along with her husband, Nappanee Native and DisneyLand Alum, Caleb Shaw, in the role of Professor Bhaer. The cast also includes RBT alumni Molly Hill, Erin Tierney, Rachel Peters, Don Hart, Matthew Malecki, Matthew Ollson, and newcomer Molly Samson! You won't want to miss this exciting new production that the whole family can enjoy!

Performances begin on Thursday, September 9 at 7:30pm, and continue through October 23. The performance schedule includes7:30pm on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, and 2:00pm performances on Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Performances will be held at The Round Barn Theatre at The Barns at Nappanee, located at 1600 W Market St, Nappanee, IN 46550. Ticket prices range from $15.00-$37.95, with $67.95 dinner packages available for dining at The Barns FarmTable, including the famous FarmTable buffet dinner.