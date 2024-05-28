Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Gregory Hancock Dance Theatre presents SAGAS AND SUPERSTITIONS at The Tarkington at The Center for the Performing Arts, June 7-8, 2024.

GHDT closes its 2023-2024 season with SAGAS AND SUPERSTITIONS on June 7 & 8, 2024 at 7:00 pm at The Tarkington at The Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel, Indiana. Featured in the program with be the premiere of DON'T SIT AT THE CORNER OF THE TABLE, Mr. Hancock's latest creation inspired by superstitions of Eastern Europe.

Company dancer, Chloe Holzman will also premiere her first choreographic work set on GHDT, featuring music and stories of Brazil. Rounding out the program will be GREEK MYTHOLOGY inspired by tales and superstitions and set to Greek music, and THE WEDDING featuring Polish music.

This concert will mark the farewell performances of three long-time dancers of GHDT. Hannah Brown, Chloe Holzman, and Camden Lancaster will retire from the concert stage with this performance. Please join us as we celebrate their contributions to GHDT over the years. We will miss their powerful and beautiful performances on stage. We wish them all the best on they move on to new journeys in their lives.

For information about Gregory Hancock Dance Theatre, visit www.gregoryhancockdancetheatre.org.

