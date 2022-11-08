Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Celebrate The Season With THE SNOWMAN And South Bend Symphony Orchestra

Based on Raymond Briggs' children's book by the same name, this adaptation by Howard Blake showcases a full orchestra with its memorable soundtrack.

Nov. 08, 2022  

Gather your family and join the South Bend Symphony Orchestra for a magical journey to the North Pole on Sunday, November 27, at 2:30 p.m., for the annual Shein Trust Family Concert, "The Snowman."

The DeBartolo Performing Arts Center is the perfect venue to conclude the Thanksgiving weekend with some holiday carols and the story of "The Snowman." Based on Raymond Briggs' children's book by the same name, this adaptation by Howard Blake showcases a full orchestra with its memorable soundtrack.

Follow along with the Symphony as Music Director Alastair Willis, the University of Notre Dame Children's choir, led by Mark Doerries, and guest conductor Dallin Baldwin, perform alongside as little boy and his Snowman get into mischief and meet Father Christmas himself!

The Notre Dame Children's choir provides their voices for the song "Walking in The Air," as well for traditional carols from around the world. Bring the whole family to this winter wonderland of a concert and enjoy the start of the holiday season!

The Symphony thanks Shein Trust for their support of this special Family Concert.

How To Buy Tickets

Student/Children tickets are only $10, and adult tickets are $20.

ONLINE - https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2208248®id=131&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fperformingarts.nd.edu%2Fevent%2F14942%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

PHONE - DeBartolo Performing Arts Center Box Office 574-631-2800 (Noon - 6 pm, Monday - Friday)

IN-PERSON - Visit our friends at the DeBartolo (100 Performing Arts Center
Notre Dame) during the times listed above or one hour before any performance.

To view the 2022-23 Season schedule, visit www.southbendsymphony.org




