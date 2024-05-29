Carmel Jazz Fest Returns For Second Year

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Mark your calendars for the Second Annual Carmel Jazz Fest returning this August. Carmel Jazz Festival is a two-day festival featuring international, national and regional Jazz, R&B, and Blues acts across five stages. The festival includes beer, wine and food vendors.

Friday, August 9 and Saturday, August 10, prepare to experience live music inside all three venues within The Center for the Performing Arts – The Studio Theatre, The Tarkington, and the world-renowned Palladium, as well as outside at Carter Green and at Feinstein's inside the Hotel Carmichael.

This event goes from 5 to 10:30 pm both days. Musical acts include Average White Band, Tim Cunningham, Danny Lerman, Dave Bennett, Jazz bands from Indiana University, Butler University, Ball State University and the University of Indianapolis.

The Carmel Symphony Orchestra also will be performing and will feature Antonia Bennett – daughter of legendary performer Tony Bennett – and a superstar in her own right. More acts will be announced as the event draws closer.

Carmel Jazz Fest returns for their second year due to outstanding sponsorship. Sponsors for 2024 include Studio M Architecture and Planning, The City of Carmel, Woodard Van Riper Family Foundation, Joe's Butcher Shop, Current, Anthony's Chophouse, 3 UP, Taist, Market District, Solential Energy, Fork & Ale House, YATS and Visit Hamilton County Indiana.

To get more information on sponsorships, or to volunteer for the event, visit the website at www.carmeljazzfest.org.

Plan now to check out the sights and sounds of Carmel Jazz Fest! Exclusive VIP tickets are now available. Visit www.carmeljazzfest.org to get your tickets and for updates on the event. For tickets, you can also scan the QR code. Follow Carmel Jazz Fest on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/carmeljazzfest.

Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.