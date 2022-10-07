Carmel International Arts Festival Celebrates Winners From Across The Nation

The Carmel International Arts Festival would like to recognize the 2022 winners from their recent event. The winners hail from all across the United States.

The 2022 Best of Show Award winner was Judy Goskey of Burton Ohio in Jewelry. Jerry Mannell of Carmel, IN took first place in Paint, Meg White of Stephensport, KY placed second in 3D, and third place went to Wendy Franklin of Indianapolis, IN, also in Paint.

Best in Media awards are given for each of the nine mediums. In 2D, the winner was Blake Gore of Christianburg, VA. David Gilbertsen of Camp Lake, WI won in 3D, Tim Peters of Winter Haven, FL in Ceramics, and Jeri Vitello of Bremen, IN in Fiber. In Glass, the winner of Best in Media was Henry Levine of Albany, OH, Penny Atkinson-Potter of Howell, MI in Jewelry, Bruce Neville of Terrace Park, OH in Paint, in Photography was Kate Tillman of Lakeville, IN, and finally Lee Ellis of Fishers, IN in Wood.

Honorable Mention awards were given out for each medium, as well. These went to Jesse Kunerth of Pittsburgh, PA in 2D, Denny Wainscot of Frankfort, IN in 3D, Tanya Leslie of Boones Mill, VA in Ceramics, Andres Arango of Miami, FL in Fiber, William Ortman of Gahanna, OH in Glass, Paul Albritton of Holly Hill, FL in Jewelry, Robert Bridges of Georgetown, KY in Paint, Brian Doyle of Minneapolis, MN in Photography, and Neil Kemarly of Pioneer, OH in Wood.

The 2022 Mayor's Award was awarded to Don Tran of St. Louis Missouri. His medium was Fiber.

Artists come from all over the United States each year. Past festivals have also featured art from Carmel's Sister-City Kawachinagano, Osaka, Japan. This year, artist Sebastian DelBrenna brought his jewelry to the event all the way from Carmel's other Sister City, Cortona, Arezzo, Italy.

The Festival also celebrates up and coming artists by awarding scholarships to local high school students. The winners of these scholarships included: Rosemary Waters Excellence Award - Alex Altenburg, Carmel Arts Council Award - Alex Altenburg, Innovation in the Arts - Foster Wilson, Best of Show - Noah Moshe, Best of Show - Lauren Schaefer, Best of Show - Avery Guo, Innovation in the Arts - Phoebe Smock, and Best of Show - Hayden Tutton.

Festival Committee members are already looking forward to next year and are excited to expand the diversity of the artists present even more. This event helps to share the culture of various areas with visitors to this Central Indiana annual event. Next year's event will take place September 23 and 24, 2023.

Learn more about the event at the Carmel International Arts Festival website at https://www.carmelartsfestival.org/.