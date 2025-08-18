Anne & Mark Burnell To Perform At Sweetwater’s Live At Lunch Series

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



National jazz radio favorites Anne Burnell and Mark Burnell will perform on Wednesday, September 3, at noon as part of the Live at Lunch series at the Performance Center at Sweetwater on the Crescendo Club Stage.

The husband-and-wife duo will bring their celebrated blend of originals, jazz standards, and inventive interpretations of the Great American Songbook. Admission is free and open to the public.

Praised internationally, Anne Burnell has been described by the Chicago Tribune as “a singer of glorious gifts.” WGN Radio’s Steve Dale added, “You have one of the greatest voices, it’s so sweet, and it’s not changed over the years.” Mark Burnell, a multi-talented singer, arranger, and pianist, was named Music Director of the Year (2025) by Chicago Cabaret Professionals. Chicago Jazz Magazine noted that “he uses his skill and instincts as a jazz improviser to adapt to any situation.”

Anne and Mark have delighted audiences worldwide, performing in Bern, Zurich, Paris, Freiburg, Geneva, Jamaica, Panama, and Amsterdam. Their credits include appearances at Don’t Tell Mama in New York, Blue Strawberry in St. Louis, the Sarasota Jazz Festival, and the Plymouth Jazz and Blues Crawl. In Chicago, they’ve made an indelible mark at venues such as Davenport’s, Skokie Theatre, Park West, and Le Piano, while also performing the National Anthem for the Chicago Cubs, White Sox, Chicago Fire, Arlington Park, and Special Olympics.

Their recent albums, Two for the Road (2022) and This Could Be The Start of Something Big (2024), have been featured on more than 100 national jazz reporting stations.

Event Information

Anne & Mark Burnell – Live at Lunch

Wednesday, September 3, 2025 – 12:00 p.m.

Sweetwater Performance Center, Crescendo Club Stage (5501 US-30 West, Fort Wayne, IN)

Admission: Free

For more information, visit BurnellMusic.com. Recordings are available on Amazon, Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, Pandora, and YouTube.