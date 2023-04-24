Amanda McBroom Comes to Feinstein's at The Hotel Carmichael This Month

This week Feinstein's at The Hotel Carmichael in Carmel brings you a Golden Globe winner in singer/songwriter Amanda McBroom, a Grammy-nominated artist and actress in the form of Alexandra Silber, and that's just the beginning!

If you're looking to spend a relaxing yet exciting evening out, look no further than Feinstein's for Amanda McBroom with Michele Brourman. The New York Times calls McBroom "...the greatest cabaret performer of her generation, an urban poet who writes like an angel and has a voice to match."

She first came to the attention of music lovers when Bette Midler's version of Amanda's song "The Rose" hit number one all over the world in 1979. In addition to Midler, her songs have been recorded by a wide variety of artists including Barry Manilow, Judy Collins, LeAnn Rimes, Anne Murray, Harry Belafonte, The Manhattan Transfer, and Kurt Cobain.

She also wrote songs performed by the Chipmunks and the Baby Dinosaurs in Land Before Time -she wrote all the songs for 16 Universal Cartoon videos with longtime collaborator Michele Brourman.

Amanda's performance of "The Rose" on the Golden Globes convinced audiences worldwide that the best interpretations of McBroom songs are by McBroom herself and applaud her in concert halls around the world from Carnegie Hall to Angel Place Recital Hall in Sydney, Australia.

Amanda recently celebrated the release of VOICES, her 6th recording on Gecko, the label she established in 1985. Her first two groundbreaking vinyls, Growing Up In Hollywood Town and West of OZ, were recorded direct to disc for Sheffield Labs and made McBroom an audiophile darling.

Doors at 5:30 pm, show starts at 7:30. This show will feature Cabaret Seating.

Looking for more music? You'll love the variety found while spending an evening with Alexandra Silber - The Hour of Pearl on Saturday.

"It is the hour of pearl-the interval between day and night when time stops and examines itself." ― John Steinbeck, Cannery Row. This show features an eclectic array of music spanning everything from folk, jazz, American songbook, and some special Broadway favorites. Join California native and Grammy-nominated vocalist Alexandra Silber as she returns with her brand-new solo show.

PopCulturalist calls Silber a "gifted storyteller, brilliant thinker, accomplished actor: Alexandra Silber is a consummate artist with a luminous voice on stage and page."

This multi-hyphenate artist is joined by her childhood friend, now preeminent world-class musician and collaborator, Doug Peck.

Silber was named by Broadway World as one of the Top 10 Best Cabaret Events of 2021 and 2022, saying, "[Silber] moves effortlessly from lyrical soprano singing to full-on Broadway belting right through her hilarious and sometimes touching talkie bits and back again. With a seemingly indestructible larynx that can give over sounds ranging from blaring trumpet to low, low growls to high HIGH trills, oftentimes within the same composition, her Broadway-caliber vocals applied to this music showed the full extent of her impressive range."

Silber is also an international actress and author. In London's West End she played starring roles Indecent, The Woman in White, Fiddler on the Roof, Kiss Me Kate and Carousel. In New York she's appeared in Hello Again, Master Class, She Loves Me, and the 2016 Broadway revival of Fiddler on the Roof. Alexandra is a Grammy-nominee for her portrayal of Maria in the symphonic recording of West Side Story, with the San Francisco Symphony. Her debut novel After Anatevka and memoir White Hot Grief Parade are both published by Pegasus Books and are also available on Audible.com. She can be found online at www.alexandrasilber.net and @alsilbs.

Performances earlier in the week include the Freeform Series: Katie Pederson w/ Emma Peridot on Wednesday, April 26. Katie Pederson (Nashville, TN) is an international award-winning songwriter and pop-piano songstress with Midwest Michigan roots. Having toured the country with her lyrical and vulnerable songwriting on display, she has shared the stage with artists such as Mason Jennings, Matt Giraud, and Kyshona Armstrong.

Emma Peridot (Indianapolis, IN) is driven to create music that will capture the hearts of masses, all the while remaining unapologetic about who she is. Her alt-pop sound blends elements of pop-rock and electro-pop, and her lyrical content examines traditional themes of love, lust, angst and heartbreak while also getting vulnerable about anxiety, self-doubt, and insecurity.

Freeform is a unique live music experience that takes place on select Wednesday evenings at Feinstein's. And best of all, Freeform Concerts are free to attend! Although the Freeform Concert Series is free, reserve your spot by visiting the Feinstein's website. All ages are welcome. Doors open at 5:30 pm with the show starting at 6:30.

Thursday, April 27, enjoy an unforgettable evening with DECEPTION: An Evening of Magic & Lies. Deception is a magic and mind reading show, hosted by magician David Ranalli. Ranalli creates an unforgettable evening by combining world-class sleight of hand, witty banter, and mysteries of the mind. Guests are invited into an intimate, industrial space where surprises lurk in every corner.

Perfect as a date night, group event, and for the hardcore magic fan. Doors at 5:30 pm, Show starts at 7:30. Cabaret Seating will be in place for this performance also.