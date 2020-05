Actors Theatre of Indiana, has been hosting Friday Night Facebook LiVE Shows "From Our Homes to Yours".

On May 22nd, will welcome special guests Billy Kimmel and Doug Trapp, live from New York. They will join ATI Founders Don Farrell, Judy Fitzgerald and Cynthia Collins at 7:30 pm on Actors Theatre of Indiana's Facebook page.

Check out some previous shows here:





Related Articles Shows View More South Bend Stories

More Hot Stories For You