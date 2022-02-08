Actors Theatre Of Indiana Announces Reading of MR. CONFIDENTIAL

Actors Theatre of Indiana presents the next in their Lab Series, ATI TheatreLAB #3: MR CONFIDENTIAL. This musical, with book and lyrics by Samuel Garza Bernstein and music by David Snyder, will be given a staged reading performance at The Studio Theater at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel, IN, on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 2 p.m.

This is a story of family, dreams, innocence, love and scandal. When Bob Harrison created Confidential Magazine in 1952, he gave the public gossip, humor and sex. But he also offered something totally unexpected - the truth about the rich and famous. It quickly became the #1 selling magazine in America. Soon, Bob wasn't just telling the story, he was the story, with headlines, scandals and a wild ride of his own. A giddy, vibrant tale set in New York and Hollywood at their most glamourous and dangerous.

Actors Theatre of Indiana launched the ATI Theatre LAB Series program as a commitment to nurturing new plays and playwrights. Playwrights submit their plays to ATI. Those chosen enjoy an intensive weekend of work shopping, discussion, and development with a cast of professional actors and directors in a creative laboratory setting. Each play has a reading and a talk-back session with Actors Theatre of Indiana audiences, staff, cast and the playwright.

Tickets for this next show in ATI's Lab Series are only $10. You'll be able to say you were there when it all began as you take in the original production of the musical Mr. Confidential!

As the pandemic continues, ticket buyers agree to follow all health and safety protocols in The Center's venues, including face coverings and proof of vaccination or testing.

Tickets are available at atistage.org or by calling the Box Office at The Center for the Performing Arts at 317.843.3800.