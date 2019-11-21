ZOMBIE ATTACK Comes to Alexander Upstairs

Little Gaëtan is about to recite his poem in front of the class. And he panics. And his panic morphs into an apocalyptic zombie nightmare.

Big Gaëtan is the actor who plays Little Gaëtan. And Big G furiously mimes this apocalyptic zombie nightmare to a thrilling soundtrack made of hundreds of his movie faves.

Gaëtan jumps from one movie into the other, alternating perspectives and scales. Zooming in and out again, from characters that are fingers, to a face-in-shock close ups. A brilliant juxtaposition of a grandiose odyssey performed from a teeny-weeny little school chair.

This is the upgraded ZOMBIE ATTACK version with an exhilarating sound power boost from the one and only James Webb.

Book securely online with a credit card for any show at Alexander Bar and Theatre by visiting shows.alexanderbar.co.za or reserve your ticket without paying (but miss out on the discount). The direct booking page for this particular show is alexanderbar.co.za/show/ZOMBIE.





