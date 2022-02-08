Willy Russell's SHIRLEY VALENTINE Returns to Montecasino in June

Following the wonderful success of the current sold-out season - SHIRLEY VALENTINE is to return to Montecasino from 22 June! Bookings are now open at Computicket and at the Theatre box office.

Some of you will remember her. Willy Russell's heroine of the 80's. She played the West End and Broadway, won numerous accolades and was celebrated in film. Her name was Shirley Valentine, before she became Shirley Bradshaw, a middle aged woman, lost in her role as mother to two grown children, and wife to a husband in a somewhat stale marriage. When a friend offers her a trip to Greece, a long forgotten exuberance begins to bubble up in her. Shirley's journey is a celebration of many a contemporary woman, balancing motherhood, marriage and self-actualisation. Shirley Bradshaw is the 'original gangster' of self-care and self-love - a beacon of empowerment. Long before we had hashtags, we had Shirley.

"We believe that what Shirley has to say is important. And it is more relevant than ever," says Jaco van Rensburg from VR Theatrical. "My business partner grew up knowing the movie and it was his idea to option it. When I watched it - and later read it - I knew he was spot on! It is relatable, oh so funny and even more relevant today!"

The play is directed by Gina Shmukler and Natasha Sutherland returns once more as Shirley.

Shirley Valentine will be BACK on the boards at Pieter Toerien's Montecasino Theatre from 22 June - 3 July 2022. Performances from Wednesdays to Saturdays at 20:00 and matinees on Saturdays at 16:00 and Sundays at 15:00.

Ticket Prices range from R150 - R220 and are available through Computicket or at the theatre box office.

Parental Guidance is advised as the play deals with grown-up themes.

The duration of the play is 80 minutes with no interval.