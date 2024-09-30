Voorkamerfest Reveals Performer Line Up

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



As the 15th jam-packed Voorkamerfest weekend approaches on 19 & 20 October, organisers have announced the dynamic performer line-up. An unforgettable celebration of the arts awaits!

Performers such as burlesque comic Irit Noble, rapper and storyteller Jitsvinger, comedian Kagiso Mokgadi, magician Stuart Lightbody, and the AfroTropica Steel band will make a welcome return to Darling's front rooms. Joining the lineup for the first time will be Darling's very own First Lady, Evita Bezuidenhout, alongside other notable talents including actor Philip Moolman and solo singer-songwriters Tim Parr, Hannah Ray, John Conrad, Loren Ehlers, Eugene Grobler and Giuliette Price. Small ensembles include percussionist and vocal duo Lungiswa Plaatjies with Kim Masala, the Delicious Monsters punk and rock band, and the Voices of Afrika vocal quartet. Stand-up comedian Angel Campey will add a laugh a minute, while participating dancers include Flo Dance and the Waterfront Theatre School, and for something completely different, Spac Lingwood will make music on wineglass rims.

Set in the picturesque town of Darling located an hour from Cape Town, the Voorkamerfest (VKF) has become a standout event on South Africa's cultural calendar. Since its inception in 2003 by Dutch entrepreneurs Wim Visser and Inge Bos, with support from Pieter-Dirk Uys, Darling residents and founding sponsor Stigting Doen (NL), the festival has gained a reputation for its innovative format. Darling Brew, an invaluable support to the fest, now serves as the main festival hub, replacing Evita se Perron as the central meeting point.

Adding to the festival's allure is the element of surprise. Attendees will not know in advance which performances they'll see or which venues they'll visit. After checking in at Darling Brew, festivalgoers will be taken by local minibus taxis along one of seven color-coded routes to enjoy three thirty-minute performances at secret locations, elevating the sense of adventure and discovery.

Taxis will depart from Darling Brew promptly at 11h00 and 17h00 on Saturday, 19 October, and at 11h00 on Sunday, 20 October 2024. Guests are encouraged to arrive an hour early at Darling Brew, located at 48 Caledon Street, to collect their tickets and colour-coded wristbands from the box office. Tickets cost R300 per person through Quicket: https://www.quicket.co.za/events/273130-voorkamerfest-2024/?ref=algolia-search#/ and advance booking is highly recommended as the festival typically sells out well ahead of the event.

For more information visit www.voorkamerfest-darling.co.za or contact Tasha at tasha@thedarlingtrust.org / +27 72 573 7937. For those planning to make a weekend of it, visit Hello Darling for accommodation options and other local attractions. The 2024 Voorkamerfest is proudly supported by destination partner WESGRO. ENDS

