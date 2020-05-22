VIDEO: Cape Town City Ballet Performs LOCKDOWN WALTZ

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Cape Town City Ballet, in collaboration with Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra, have created a new video, called the Lockdown Waltz!

Soundtrack (short version):

P. Tchaikovsky Swan Lake Waltz

Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra

Check out the video below!

As stated on their website by CEO Debbie Turner, Cape Town City Ballet temporarily ceased operations on Wednesday 18 March due to the health crisis.

