VIDEO: Cape Town City Ballet Performs LOCKDOWN WALTZ
Cape Town City Ballet, in collaboration with Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra, have created a new video, called the Lockdown Waltz!
Soundtrack (short version):
P. Tchaikovsky Swan Lake Waltz
Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra
As stated on their website by CEO Debbie Turner, Cape Town City Ballet temporarily ceased operations on Wednesday 18 March due to the health crisis.