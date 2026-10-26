Three Leads Set For OLIVER! at Artscape Opera House

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Three young performers are getting ready to step into the shoes of one of musical theatre's most beloved characters when Lionel Bart's OLIVER! opens at the Artscape Opera House this festive season, presented by Pieter Toerien with Cape Town Opera, by special arrangement with Cameron Mackintosh.

Based on Charles Dickens' timeless Oliver Twist, the much-loved musical tells the story of a young orphan's search for family, friendship and a place to call home, set to unforgettable songs including “Food, Glorious Food”, “Consider Yourself” and “Reviewing the Situation”.

Sharing the title role in Oliver! the Musical is Lucas Hau (12) from Rondbeosch who has dreamed of performing for as long as he can remember; James Touze (12) from Paarl who discovered his love of musical theatre while playing Joseph in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at Artscape and Samuel Lamond (10) from Noordhoek, who made his professional theatre debut as Bruce Bogtrotter in the Royal Shakespeare Company's Chinese touring production of Matilda the Musical, performing more than 80 shows across 10 cities in China. For all three, playing Oliver is an exciting new chapter in their fledgling stage career journeys.

Leading the cast as the charismatic Fagin is Jonathan Roxmouth (A Little Night Music, Key Change, Chicago the Musical), with Bethany Dickson (The Addams Family, BUDDY, The Buddy Holly Story) as the courageous Nancy and Graham Hopkins (Agatha Christie's The Murder of Roger Ackroyd, My Fair Lady) as Mr Brownlow. William Berger (The Barber of Seville, The Sound of Music, Bluebeard's Castle) plays Mr Bumble, Richard Gau (One Piece, Martyrs) is the notorious Bill Sikes, and Daniel Anderson (The Tramp, Die Siel van Eugene Marais) takes on the irrepressible Artful Dodger. Chris van Rensburg (The Addams Family, 7de Laan) appears as Mr Sowerberry/Grimwig, Diane Simpson as Mrs Sowerberry/Bedwin, Megan Spencer (The Royal Countess Zingara, My Fair Lady) as Mrs Corney and Sunny Yoon (Mamma Mia!, One Piece) as Bet. A talented ensemble that includes 25 children will bring the bustling streets and colourful characters of Victorian London to life.

With its memorable music, lively choreography, wonderful costumes and a story that continues to resonate across generations, OLIVER! promises a theatrical treat for the whole family. The production brings together some of South Africa's finest musical theatre talent in a world where hardship meets hope, and kindness can change a young life.

Opening at the Artscape Opera House on 11 December 2026, OLIVER! arrives in Cape Town just in time for the holidays! Following the Mother City run that ends 17 January 2027, the production will transfer to The Teatro at Montecasino in Johannesburg.

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