Review: FIRST DATE: THE MUSICAL makes a stunning South African debut at Avalon Theatre

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FIRST DATE: THE MUSICAL is an absolute must-see. Whether you're single, dating, or happily married, everyone remembers those pre-date nerves, the acute agony of deciding what to wear, and the awkward silences that seem to go on for eternity.

FIRST DATE sets these moments to a catchy score you'll be humming long after you leave the theatre. At just 95 minutes (no interval), this petite show packs a punch. The lyrics are whip-smart and witty, and the sense of humour throughout is delightfully cheeky.

Directed by Byron Bure and produced by Harley Ferguson, FIRST DATE is truly a breath of fresh air in the South African theatre scene. While the tried-and-true classics that are so often staged and restaged in the country undoubtedly have their place, riskier pieces like this stand out and bring much-needed variety.

Emma Amber and Ethan Saunders are the perfect pair as Casey and Aaron, who find themselves fumbling their way through an initially disastrous blind date that unexpectedly becomes something far more meaningful.

Both leads are convincing and likeable in roles that are knee-slappingly funny one moment, yet tender and heartfelt the next. Each has plenty of moments of vulnerability throughout this show that examines all the perks and pitfalls of dating honestly. The real standout numbers, though, are the ones that dive deep into the characters: "Safer" and "The Things I Never Said".

Every member of the ensemble cast skilfully portrays multiple characters in a storytelling device that's both functional and entertaining.

William Young is brilliant as Aaron’s dude-bro best friend, Gabe, who gives him well-meaning but mostly terrible titbits of dating advice throughout the show. Another highlight is Asanda Mngadi. He’s a hoot as Casey’s BFF, Reggie, who leaves her increasingly frantic voicemails throughout the night, eventually convincing himself Aaron must be "making a dress out of [Casey's] skin". Mngadi's hilarious rapid-fire rap as Aaron’s Future Son also deserves mention.

Kirsten Pienaar impresses as she does triple duty without breaking a sweat, playing Casey’s sister Lauren as well as Aaron's mother and his Grandma Ida.

Rounding out the cast are Robert Shenton, Nikita Latimer, and Ethan Dunk.

FIRST DATE: THE MUSICAL, courtesy of Origen Productions, is showing until 1 November at the Avalon Theatre, Homecoming Centre in Cape Town. Don't miss this one. Tickets are R350 and can be purchased at www.firstdatemusical.co.za. The show is 95 minutes with no interval.

Photo credit: Jonathan Georgeu

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