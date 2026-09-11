Review: MAMMA MIA! at Artscape Opera House brings Cape Town to its feet

NEW! South Africa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for South Africa & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

MAMMA MIA! returns to South Africa with a splash. Directed by Janice Honeyman, this beloved ABBA musical is back and better than ever. It's sure to delight both casual theatregoers and die-hard fans alike.

The show is led by Broadway veteran Amra-Faye Wright, who has returned to home soil to play Donna Sheridan. Completing the Donna's Dynamos trio are sassy Samantha Peo as Tanya and warm Lindy Abromowitz Sachs as Rosie. The three have fantastic chemistry and are utterly believable as lifelong best friends.

Leah Mari shines in her pitch-perfect and soulful portrayal of Sophie Sheridan. The three dads – Paul du Toit as Sam Carmichael, Tiaan Rautenbach as Bill Austin, and Matt Newman as Harry Bright – complete the star-studded leading cast with strong, memorable performances.

From the moment the show begins, it's clear that no expense has been spared.

Denis Hutchinson's set and lighting design is perfection. Detailed set pieces and scenery bring the audience to the Greek island setting. Large structures slide seamlessly across the stage between scenes to cleverly create new spaces.

The atmospheric lighting, whether starlit island night or dazzling multicoloured disco, impresses throughout. The costumes by Birrie le Roux are similarly breathtaking, as sequined skirts and holographic bodysuits catch the light onstage.

Duane Alexander's choreography is wonderfully suited to ABBA's timeless music. The detail and scale of the ensemble numbers are especially impressive. By the end of the show's opening night, the audience is on its feet, too, giving an enthusiastic standing ovation.

MAMMA MIA! is currently at Cape Town's Artscape Opera House until 11 October. From 16 October, the show moves to the Teatro at Montecasino in Johannesburg. Make sure you don't miss this toe-tapping, feel-good Broadway classic. Tickets available below.

Images courtesy of Showtime Management

Need more South Africa Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...