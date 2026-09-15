Photos: Swan Lake to Open at Artscape Following Johannesburg Success

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Bookings are now open for Cape Ballet Africa's production of Swan Lake, following its run in Johannesburg, which was experienced by 30 000 people. Cape Ballet Africa and Global Star Events present Swan Lake at the Artscape Opera House in Cape Town.









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