Review: DON GIOVANNI at Baxter Theatre

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Mozart’s Don Giovanni is a compelling mixture of beautiful music, dark comedy and a deeply unpleasant central character – a combination that makes this production both entertaining and thought-provoking.

Presented by Opera UCT at the Pam Golding Theatre, this fully staged production brings together the Opera UCT cast and chorus with the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra, under the direction of Talia Stern and the musical leadership of Jeremy Silver and Peggy Wu.

The production's set immediately catches the eye. Scaffolding, plastic sheeting and transparent curtains create an unusual, almost spiderweb-like environment – a particularly apt visual metaphor for Don Giovanni and the web of women he ensnares through his endless seductions and conquests. There is a sense that the characters are caught within a world of deception from which escape is increasingly difficult.

The costumes add another strong visual dimension. The chorus and ensemble are striking in red, while the principal characters are largely dressed in black and white. The contrast gives the production a crisp visual identity while subtly reinforcing the divide between the wider world and the morally murky actions taking place within it.

Vocally, the entire cast is outstanding. The singers demonstrate excellent articulation and bring both dramatic commitment and musicality to their roles. While the opera is performed in Italian, the English and isiXhosa surtitles are extremely helpful, allowing the audience to follow the action and the often complicated relationships between the characters without losing the beauty of the original language. The press release describes the work as moving between dark tragedy and sparkling comedy, and that tonal contrast is very much part of the appeal.

And then there is Don Giovanni himself.

I have to admit that I simply don't like him. His exploitation and manipulation of women are detestable, and it is difficult to see his relentless seduction as anything other than abusive behaviour. Yet that is also what makes the opera surprisingly relevant. Don Giovanni may belong to Mozart's 18th-century world, but the behaviour it portrays has certainly not disappeared. The exploitation of women, the abuse of power and the ability of charming, manipulative men to escape consequences remain painfully recognisable in today's world.

The production therefore doesn't require us to admire its antihero. Instead, it gives us the opportunity to watch a man who has spent his life believing that he can manipulate everyone and everything finally confront consequences he cannot charm or seduce his way out of. As director Talia Stern notes, beneath the bravado and relentless pursuit lies a very human fear: mortality.

What was particularly enjoyable was the audience response. There was an unusually spontaneous energy in the theatre, with cheers erupting after individual sections and performances. It was clear that the audience was thoroughly engaged and enjoying the production, creating a wonderful sense of occasion.

At more than three hours including an interval, Don Giovanni is certainly an investment of time, but this production makes the journey worthwhile. Beautiful singing, Mozart's extraordinary score, striking design and a story in which the sinner ultimately faces his reckoning combine to make an evening that is both entertaining and unsettling.

You don't have to like Don Giovanni to enjoy Don Giovanni. In fact, perhaps the more detestable he is, the more satisfying his eventual downfall becomes. Mozart's message still lands: sooner or later, even the most accomplished sinner has to face the consequences of his actions.

Thursday 22nd, Friday 23rd and Saturday 24th October at 19h00, with Sunday 25th October at 15h00

Venue: Pam Golding Theatre, Baxter Theatre Centre

Full-price tickets range from R210 to R550. Pensioner tickets range from R170 to R380, with student tickets at R100 and under-18 tickets at R18.

Bookings: Webtickets and The Baxter Box Office

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