Theatre Arts Presents MURMURATIONS

At 8pm on 2-5 December at Theatre Arts in Obs, Murmurations will take place - the result of an extraordinary collaboration between Megan Furniss and Louise Westerhout during this time of virus, loss and lockdown.

Murmurations is the final production in the 2mApart season, created by Theatre Arts, to answer the question about how to make live performance in a world pushed apart.

When Louise and Megan started talking about making a piece of performance as a response to this time, they were inspired by murmurations; the movement of swarms in perfect harmonious choreography, without a leader or predetermination. And, like the inspiration, the work has swayed and turned, flowed and been made visible. In fact, there was so much to talk about, to deal with, to wrestle with and come to terms with, they decided to made an individual, themed performance for each of the four nights.

This is how they have described the four nights.

Wednesday December 2 Night one - Wuthering Heights - ghosts, old lives, and Kate Bush. Wear a red dress.

Thursday December 3 Night two - True Stories - are you our dream operator? Internal fashion, words, disco, immersive sculpture, prizes

Friday December 4 Night three - Pirate Jenny and other Femme Slayers - tonight is all about how hard it is for us to stop ourselves from killing men. Disco of Revenge

Saturday December 5 Night four - Apocalypse, Armageddon and Revelation - dark ritual, exit stories and options for exiting, we will walk you home

These hour-long experiences are multi-media, narrative, real, connected, image rich moments, that are serious, fun, emotional, honest and extreme.

There is a strict limit of only 15 spaces for audiences each night, and all COVID rules and precautions are in place, with some interesting solutions to keep the audience distant in a fluid and interactive environment.

Choose your night and go straight to the website to book. https://theatrearts.co.za/show/murmur

