The Waterfront Theatre School To Hold Annual Cape Town Auditions

The Waterfront Theatre School, Cape Town's most established college for the Performing Arts, will hold their annual Cape Town auditions on 17 August 2019 at their studios at 3pm.

When the Waterfront Theatre School opened its doors in the early 1990's the intention of founders Delia Sainsbury and Keith Galloway was to offer training that developed the 'triple threat' performer, a description used for artists who sing, dance an act. Before the age of hashtags, the school claimed the moniker Higher to inspire a generation of young artists who today fill a range of performing and teaching positions in South Africa and across the globe, including musicals like CATS, Singin' in the Rain, Grease, Showboat, Matilda the Musical and The Lion King.

This legacy continues and the four year training programme still combines training in singing, dancing and acting culminating in qualifications accredited by Trinity Guildhall and The Imperial Society of Teachers of Dance in London. The schools intimate environment provides personalized programmes ensuring that each individual's needs are supported and aligned to their future professional aims, whatever that might be. The Performing Arts world is an ever-changing landscape with endless possibilities. Success within that world depends on creative adaptability and the term triple threat itself is an evolving concept. As an established leader and frontrunner in the field, the Waterfront Theatre School continues to closely observe the diversity of skills required by young people to begin and navigate a sustainable career within the creative industry. The Waterfront Theatre School actively provides opportunities for students to explore, innovate and create and continues to spark a new generation of industry pioneers. Offering a programme that is principally vocational with a strong emphasis on developing a skillset that is relevant to a viable career, the Waterfront Theatre School sees today what its students dream of for tomorrow.

Situated in the heart of the Waterfront precinct, the college is housed within one of the city's most historical buildings and boasts 11 studios, an onsite student residence and 18 fully qualified permanent staff in all genres. Delia Sainsbury, Founder & Managing Director (F.I.S.T.D. London) leads the stellar team that includes Paul Griffiths, Head of Drama and Musical Theatre (M.A. Middlesex University), Genna Galloway (Head of Dance), Garth Tavares (Musical Director), Shona Brabant, Head of Ballet (F.I.S.T.D) and William Jones, Head of Male Dance (F.I.S.T.D London).

Aside from a multitude of performance showcases in and out-of-house, the college also offers students numerous opportunities to write, direct and choreograph in the Galloway Theatre, as well as in other venues.

The Cape Town auditions take place at 3pm at the college studios corner Port and Alfred Roads, on the Foreshore. For more info and venue details contact Mary Martin on marymwts@gmail.com or call the Waterfront Theatre School on 0214184600.

National auditions will also take place as follows: Bloemfontein 9 September, Durban on 10 September, Port Elizabeth on 11 Sept and Johannesburg 12 September.





