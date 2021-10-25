The South African National Dance Trust presents IT'S BEAUTIFUL AT THE BALLET This November

SANDT has announced that "It's Beautiful at the Ballet" will be staged at Pieter Toerien's Theatre On The Bay from 19 November until 4 December, 2021. An inspiring, uplifting and joyful program of short pieces by some of South Africa's best known choreographers, Veronica Paeper, Sean Bovim and Adele Blank promises sheer entertainment.



During 2020 at the height of the Covid-19 lockdown, the SANDT trustees believed that audiences would want to see beautiful and encouraging productions when theatres re-open. They decided to create a collaborative opportunity for dance. With the support of the National Arts Council, SANDT has been able to offer independent, professional dancers the opportunity to perform on stage, get back into daily training and - most importantly - to earn an income.

A special feature of this production is former Royal Ballet dancer, Camille Bracher, who will be performing with the cast of 11 professional dancers and 8 apprentice dancers from the JPSB (Cape Town) and the Jozi Youth Dance (Johannesburg).

This exhilarating program will include pieces from Veronica Paeper's much loved, "Orpheus in the Underworld", Sean Bovim's "SwingTime at the Ballet" and Adele Blanks "Mad Dogs". There will also be new works to delight and entertain.



Performance dates: 19, 20, 24, 26, 27 November & 1, 3, 4 December, 2021.

Evening performances at 7.30pm and Saturday matinees at 2.00pmTicket prices: R250 each*Pensioner's and students: R180 each**In order to comply with COVID-19 regulations and ensuring effective social distancing tickets are being sold in pairs.

The South African National Dance Trust (SANDT) was formed in 2009 to promote, preserve, support and inspire the art forms of classical ballet and contemporary dance throughout South Africa. The trust aims to increase awareness and widely inform the South African public about dance and provide the opportunity for national collaborative dance productions. SANDT focuses strongly on education. The founding trustees are Veronica Paeper, Mike Bosazza and Robyn Taylor.

Booking link: https://tickets.computicket.com/event/it_s_beautiful_at_the_ballet/7175948